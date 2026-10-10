“I Went Crazy”: Draymond Green Finally Addresses Viral Video and Weight Criticism

Draymond Green has responded to the online backlash over a postgame video that circulated after the Golden State Warriors’ preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 36-year-old forward acknowledged that the clip looked awkward, explained how his clothes affected his appearance, and dismissed the criticism surrounding his conditioning.

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In a video response shared on YouTube, Green explained why his appearance in the viral clip looked unusual, pointing to the sweater and fanny pack tied around his waist and his glasses pulling his shirt down.

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“So, I had a sweater tied around my waist and I had my fanny pack tied around my waist and I had my glasses pulling down like this. So, everything on my shirts pull it down. So, I know I went crazy and I really don’t give a damn. You know, but I’m actually in pretty decent shape for where I want to be right now. But, however, did look crazy on the thing with all my stuff just kind of being pulled down and sagging down. Needless to say, I really don’t give a damn what y’all say.”



His response made his position clear: he was not going to let the online criticism dictate how he felt about himself.

The footage followed Golden State’s 104-101 preseason loss to the Clippers on October 4 in Honolulu. Green’s appearance quickly became a talking point on social media, with some commenters questioning his conditioning ahead of the new NBA season.

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“I really don’t give a damn,” Green said in response to the criticism. He also pushed back against those commenting on his appearance, arguing that some of them were in no position to judge others.

On the court, Green recorded two points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 13 minutes and 52 seconds against the Clippers. In his postgame remarks, he also discussed the Warriors’ preparation, explaining that the team was working to improve its conditioning while learning a new offensive system that would take time to develop.

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Green is listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. He averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 68 appearances last season. A four-time NBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year, he contributes through defensive communication, versatility and playmaking as much as scoring. His ability to organize the defense and make decisions with the ball remains an important part of Golden State’s approach.

The Warriors finished the 2025-26 season with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs. The team will need its veteran core to be ready as it looks to improve on that result. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Green was expected to play around 20 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6 before sitting out the following night’s game in Portland. Green ultimately played 14 minutes and 52 seconds against the Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco, recording three points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

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Golden State opens its regular season on the road against the Lakers on October 21 at Crypto.com Arena. Green has made his position clear: he is not interested in letting online criticism dominate the conversation about his preparation. His performances during the regular season will provide a clearer picture of what he can contribute as the Warriors attempt to return to the playoffs.