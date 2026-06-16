“I Will Buy a Ring for Each One”: James Dolan’s Promise to Knicks Stars’ Families Before NBA Playoffs Comes to Light

James Dolan’s January 2026 prediction came true. After the New York Knicks won the mid-season 2025 NBA Cup, the owner refused to hang a banner in the Madison Square Garden rafters, instead declaring they’d raise the Championship banner. Few outside the organization believed him. Fewer still knew that, months later, a locker-room speech would show exactly how he planned to make it happen- one built on sacrifice, superstition, and a promise that reached beyond the roster and into the players’ homes.

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Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates Show aired the footage from before the April 3 shootaround:

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“I had this idea that maybe you should give up s– for the next 10 weeks. You don’t have to give up s– for the next 10 weeks. But like Spartans, they denied themselves, right? So that they could have an edge. Get the edge. Don’t tell them it was my idea, but let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice, too. So, when you go home, and you talk to your brides and your significant others, I do want you to tell them one thing that I said. When we win the championship, right, we will get rings. And when we get rings, so will they.

I will buy a ring for each one of your significant others because their contribution is going to be very important to this team win and we and you know if you don’t have a significant other most of you do find someone that you that is sharing this journey with you for the next 10 weeks and make that person come with you guys right and we’ll give that person a ring.”

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The joke was a delivery mechanism; the demand for focus was the real point. Dolan’s mandate set a clear “championship or bust” standard for the roster, the same standard he had been mocked for setting back in January. Starting with a disappointing 1-2 run against the Hawks, the Knicks lost only one of their next 51 days. They rattled off a 13-game winning streak, swept the Sixers and the Cavs, and gentlemen swept the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Imago Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks owner James Dolan and the Knicks pose with the trophy after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Game 3 Finals defeat was demoralizing, and in Game 4, they stared down a 29-point deficit. Call it the Spartan motivation or the team bonding, Mike Brown’s team never gave up. They had the biggest NBA Finals comeback win and sealed the title after five decades as Jalen Brunson earned the Finals MVP accolade.

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Dolan’s vow to buy rings for the players’ significant others was unusual in its timing, not its substance. NBA franchises have a track record of folding partners into championship rituals after a title is won, the league leaves the question of who else qualifies for a ring to each owner’s discretion, and it’s common enough for teams to extend that gesture to wives, fiancees, and girlfriends as a thank-you for a season’s worth of absences.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder took it further after their 2025 title, secretly commissioning a jeweler to design championship pendants for players’ partners modeled directly on the rings themselves, then unveiling them as a surprise during the celebration, a way of honoring each player’s contribution while also recognizing the people who supported them along the way.

What set Dolan apart was sequencing: rather than reward families after the fact, he dangled the gesture in April, before a single playoff game had been played, turning a goodwill tradition into leverage for the sacrifice he was asking the locker room to make.

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Standing on the dais to receive the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Dolan even said: “Hey, New York, I’m sorry it took so long, but here we are.”

James Dolan asked the players not to give him heart trouble

The speech lasted close to 15 minutes and perfectly encapsulated the emotion of a franchise that had not won since 1973. In fact, their last Finals appearance was also in 1999, so it was a long wait, and James Dolan wanted to make this one count. From demanding sacrifice, will to win, discipline in their habits, and eagerness to change their lives and legacy, Dolan steered the Knicks’ mentality before their subsequent title journey.

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“I don’t know if you understand what it would mean to win the NBA championship,” Dolan said. “It would be life-changing… It will stick with you the rest of your lives. And if you don’t win, you’ll be thinking about it the rest of your lives. You will forever ever be important to New York City. No matter where you go and what you do the rest of your lives, when people introduce you, even if you become the president of the United States, they’ll start off with ‘NBA champion, 2026.’ … That’s what’s at stake here.”

NBA insider Ian Begley also stated that James Dolan reportedly lifted his shirt to reveal a scar from his bypass surgery. It was followed by a statement that the owner didn’t need his team to give him any more heart trouble. But they kind of did. The Spurs had double-digit leads in every game, but the Knicks fought back, just as the owner demanded.

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Whether Dolan makes good on the ring promise itself, and how many significant others end up walking away with jewelry of their own, are the one detail nobody inside Madison Square Garden has confirmed yet. For an owner who spent months being mocked for talking about banners, it’s the last piece of this story still left for him to actually deliver.