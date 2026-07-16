“I Will Make My Staple”: LeBron James Addresses His Next Move After Paying Tribute to Lakers

When LeBron James stepped onto the live edition of Mind The Game with Tyrese Haliburton at Fanatics FanFest on Thursday, fans waited for the moment that could shake the league. Many expected a clue about his next destination. But they got something far more revealing instead. James kept free agency wide open, but his thoughtful response to one young fan offered the clearest window yet into how he is approaching the biggest decision left in his career.

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11-year-old Elon from New York had a few questions: “How do you feel about being in free agency? What do you want to do on your next team? How do you want to develop it as a better team?” James, impressed by the kid’s inquiry, got off his seat and sat at the edge of the stage.

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Then he responded, “Obviously, it’s a big decision. This is the third time in my career that I’ve been a free agent. So it’s a big decision for not only myself but for my family as well.” He added, “And just for the last part of my career, and where I want to spend the last few years, or the last year, or the last two years, of my NBA career. So wherever I go, Elon, I will make my staple.”

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19 : Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James 23 during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers on January 19, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA JAN 19 Lakers at LA Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20250119061

LeBron intends to leave a lasting impact and establish his identity on the team through his leadership, experience, and basketball knowledge. “I’m a natural-born leader. I’m going to try to fit in to whatever team I’m going into, but also give them all the tools and give them all the knowledge that I’ve been able to grasp over the last 23 years,” James said.

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“I know the game; I know the ins and outs about the game of basketball…And wherever I land, I hope that you support me and I can continue to inspire you, all right? I appreciate it.” There are probably not many players who have transitioned through the league with every new generation since 2003.

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But at the same time, the King wants to keep his next landing spot a secret. However, he acknowledged the teams that have been a part of the speculation. “I heard Warriors… Philly… Miami… someone said I’m coming to the Yankees,” he joked. “We’ll see what happens.”

Amidst all the noise and rumors about his upcoming destination, James also did not forget the Los Angeles Lakers.

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LeBron James’ quick shout-out to the Lakers

When LeBron left the Cleveland Cavaliers for one last time in 2018, he was weary of the aging roster. They weren’t flexible anymore, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t there anymore. Therefore, in his free agency, the King decided to make a run with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is safe to say, glory followed.

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Within a year of his arrival, the front office traded for Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. That gamble produced results in their title-winning season in 2020. LA, under James’ leadership, also won the NBA Cup in its debut season. For the longest time, LeBron held the reins of the team until last summer.

Almost everyone saw the separation coming their way. But he didn’t let it bother him. “Shout out to my former team. I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers … That was an unbelievable ride, and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey. It’s going to be fun wherever I land,” LeBron James said instead.

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So now, leaving behind the Purple and Gold, LeBron is ready for another chapter. No one knows where he will go. However, one thing is for sure: the next stint will be equally entertaining.