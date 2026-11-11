“I Will Never Forget”: Kyrie Irving’s Heartfelt Gesture for Brain Tumor Survivor Wins Hearts

Kyrie Irving gave basketball creator Tristan Jass a memorable opportunity during his return to the court following brain tumor surgery. The Dallas Mavericks guard allowed Jass to join him for a pregame workout at the team’s arena, turning what could have been an ordinary basketball session into a significant moment for the creator.

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Jass, who has built a massive online following through basketball trick shots, challenges, and ball-handling videos, shared his appreciation for Irving on social media. He revealed that the workout marked his first time back on a basketball court following the operation.

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“I want to publicly thank @KyrieIrving. Just 3 months after having a brain tumor removed from my brain, he let me join him for a pregame workout during my first time back on the basketball court. A moment I’ll never forget! ☝️,” Jass wrote in his post on X.

The experience was especially meaningful because Irving had influenced Jass’ basketball journey long before the two shared the court. In his YouTube video documenting the workout, Jass explained that the Mavericks guard inspired some of the creative layups that helped him build his online identity.

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The session also gave Jass a chance to test himself physically after surgery. He revealed that he had completed his first proper workout the previous day and was initially unsure how his body would respond. However, he was pleased with his progress and described the experience as a full-circle moment.

The workout featured ball-handling drills, movement exercises, and shooting. Irving worked alongside Jass, while NBA skills trainer Phil Handy was also involved in the session. The drills required Jass to work on his footwork, coordination, and ability to keep pace with Irving.

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For someone whose basketball content has been influenced by Irving’s creativity and ball-handling, the opportunity offered more than a chance to train with an NBA star. It allowed Jass to experience those skills up close while gradually returning to the sport.

The creator also opened up about the uncertainty he faced before surgery. Recalling the moment he was taken into the operating room, Jass revealed that his biggest concern was whether he would ever play basketball again.

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“I remember being wheeled off into the surgical room and like thinking to myself, I hope I could hoop again when I wake up from this, bro,” he said.

Returning to the court after the operation therefore marked an important step in his recovery.

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His workout with Irving brought together his love for basketball and one of the players who helped inspire it. After a period when he was unsure whether he would play again, Jass now has another reason to keep pursuing the game.