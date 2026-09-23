“I Won’t Rest”: Luka Doncic Sends Clear Message to Lakers Fans With Bold Statement

Luka Doncic put his feelings about joining the Los Angeles Lakers into words in a personal essay titled “To Win It All: On Basketball and Belonging,” and his message left little doubt about what he expects from himself going forward.

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Doncic traced his path from an outdoor court in Slovenia to Real Madrid, the NBA and the Olympics before landing in Los Angeles. He admitted that arriving with the Lakers still feels surreal.

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“I’m not sure that I ever could have imagined being here and wearing the purple and gold. It’s a wonderful surprise and it feels amazing and now I desperately want what all Lakers want. To win it all,” Doncic wrote.

He followed that with an even more direct promise to Lakers fans.

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“I won’t rest until we win more championships.”

Doncic Reflects on Being Welcomed Into the Lakers’ History

Doncic described one of his first days with the organization, when Lakers governor Jeanie Buss invited him into her office and showed him the trophies sitting near her desk overlooking the practice court. She also told him that he would now have the chance to write his own story as a Laker.

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The moment also gave Doncic a closer look at what it means to become part of the Lakers.

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“I can feel that history all around me when I walk through the halls of the practice facility. Our facility is like a museum of basketball and the same goes for our arena,” Doncic wrote.

He also reflected on seeing the Lakers’ 17 championship banners, retired numbers and statues around the organization.

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“You understand the responsibility that comes with carrying on the tradition established by all the legends on the pages of this book,” Doncic wrote.

For Doncic, that history is also part of what motivates him in Los Angeles.

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“It’s a lot to live up to, but it inspires me so much. I want to play and win and deliver everything that the Lakers’ standard of excellence demands,” he wrote.

Doncic also touched on adjusting to life in Los Angeles and how visible the Lakers are throughout the city.

“I already understand that Los Angeles is Lakerland. The jerseys, hats, tattoos, flags and murals are everywhere. Southern California loves their Lakers,” he wrote.

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The Slovenian star then closed the essay by speaking directly to Lakers fans. While he said he normally prefers to let his game do the talking, he wanted supporters to know where his mindset stands as he begins this chapter of his career.

“I tend to let my game do most of the talking, but I want Lakers fans to know that I am ready, excited and eager to deliver. SO ready. This is a city that is used to winning and winning big. I am so honored and grateful that I get the chance now to write my own championship chapters,” Doncic wrote.

Through the essay, Doncic made it clear that he sees his move to Los Angeles as more than a change of teams. He understands the expectations that come with wearing the Lakers jersey and wants to add his own chapter to the franchise’s history.