“I Would Have Boo’d Us Too”: Anthony Edwards Makes Blunt Admission on Upset Nets Loss

Anthony Edwards‘ Timberwolves can be unpredictable sometimes. In their last few games, they have beaten the Knicks and the Thunder, two of the top teams in the league. But on Saturday, a healthy T’Wolves were toyed around by the Nets. Edwards and his team were booed by their own fans at the Target Center. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski perfectly translated fans’ frustration when he said that it was a bad loss, not because they played a team like the Nets, but because of how they played the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Minnesota lost three of four quarters and entered the last 12 minutes of regulation with a 12-point deficit. None of the Wolves players, except Edwards, reached the 20-point mark. The Nets exploited Minnesota’s defense inside arc. Given how terribly they played on their own turf, Edwards wasn’t surprised by the fans’ reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got boo’d and s*** by the fans today, I’m with the fans,” he told reporters. “I would have boo’d us too. But yeah, lack of energy. I don’t know what’s going on, I guess this is just Timberwolves basketball.”

This is a developing story.