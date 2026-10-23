“I Would Love to Date Him”: Nick Young Says Anthony Edwards Looks Like a ‘Handsome, Brown, Chocolatey Morris Chestnut’

Anthony Edwards’ 45-point glow took over the Gil’s Arena and even got his most underrated supporter swooning. Literally. NBA champion Nick “Swaggy P” Young has his own share of eccentric and viral moments from the show. But this one, from the opening week of the 2026–27 NBA season, is his most distinctive way of campaigning for Ant’s MVP season yet. That game, the Wolves centerpiece didn’t just ruin Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson’s Miami Heat debut. He had the attitude of someone who just won the mind games.

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Reacting to Edwards’ dominant, 45-point performance against the Miami Heat and his locker room interview, Young went far beyond standard basketball analysis, delivering an over-the-top, jaw-dropping series of compliments aimed at the 25-year-old guard that left Gilbert Arenas, Josiah Johnson, and Brendan Haywood flustered.

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While watching postgame clips of Ant, SwaggyP became visibly mesmerized by the All-Star’s aura.

“That boy glowin’! He just glowing,” Young marveled to the panel.

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Haywood, rightfully not believing his ears, asked, “Did you say he looks like a sculpture?”

“A sculpture,” Young confirmed without hesitation. “Just shining, just bronze than a motherf—-er out there. I thought it was Jesus at first. That’s the real Black Jesus.”

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Then he casually slipped in, “M-V-P season. It’s going to be a tough time and yeah, he’s Jesus out there. He looks good, like a handsome, brown, chocolatey, Morris Chestnut.”

Young did look like he was absolutely besotted by Ant that Haywood asked point-blank, “Do you appreciate his game or are you trying to date him?”

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“I would date him. I would love to date him,” Young replied confidently. “He just looks so… you can’t do no wrong with him.”

When Haywood jokingly pressed, “Swaggy, is there something you’re trying to tell me?” Young brushed it off.

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“Nah, nah, I just love Antman, I love the Timberwolves. Melo Ball, too. All of them… It’s like seeing your kids out there just balling. You know, like the attitude, like the Swaggy mentality.”

When Arenas asked when exactly Young became a die-hard Timberwolves supporter, Young explained that he jumped on the bandwagon as soon as Anthony Edwards was drafted, noting, “Yeah, I’ve been cheering for him a couple of years… I was saying he was the face of the league a long time ago.”

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Arenas and Haywood did not believe that one bit. But we got the receipts to validate Swaggy’s not-so-sudden fascination with Ant-Man.

As far back as the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Young proclaimed, “The league is about to be Anthony Edwards’. This is Anthony Edwards’ league now, the new MJ. That boy looks just like MJ out there.”

Back in April 2026, when Edwards had one of his worst shooting nights against the Denver Nuggets, Swaggy heaped praise on his ability to handle pressure.

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Young’s latest colorful comments came directly on the heels of Minnesota’s 131–106 blowout victory over the Miami Heat in their season opener. Edwards put on an offensive clinic, exploding for 45 points and 10 rebounds while going toe-to-toe with Miami’s newly acquired star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points in his Heat debut. Wolves’ latest acquisition, LaMelo Ball, added 21 points.

But the highlight had to be the trigger for Ant’s points explosion. After the game, Edwards revealed that his high-scoring performance was fueled by an unidentified Heat reserve player who was heckling him from the Miami bench.

“I think it kind of crunk me up,” Edwards told reporters regarding the trash-talk. “He was talking pretty crazy. When I start talking to him, he didn’t really have too much more to say. I don’t really like that. If you gonna talk s—, keep talking s—. Don’t get quiet.”

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Though Edwards declined to name the player, the Heat later confirmed that reserve forward Myron Gardner was the bench agitator. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the situation after practice, noting that while he loves Gardner’s competitive spirit, “I particularly don’t want him talking trash to the other team’s best scorers.”

For Nick Young, Ant’s swagger and ability to back up trash-talk on the floor will always be impressive. As Edwards makes a case for the 2026–27 MVP, he clearly has the full and exceptionally enthusiastic support of Swaggy P.