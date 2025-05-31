Ian Eagle Net Worth in 2025: CBS Broadcaster’s Salary, Contract Worth & Other Details Revealed

Ever wondered how much a broadcaster with over three decades of experience under his belt ends up making by the time he’s in his late 50s? Well, the numbers for Ian Eagle can be quite surprising considering the notion that broadcasters in Sports Media typically make less money than analysts.

But then let’s not forget Eagle is not just any other broadcaster. Even today, the network he works for, CBS Sports, stands at a reported net worth of $73.9 million. So let’s have a closer look at how much the said network is paying Eagle and where his net worth stands in 2025.

What is Ian Eagle’s contract with CBS? What’s his salary?

If you’ve followed sports on CBS over the years, chances are you’ve heard the voice of Ian Eagle. He’s been a steady presence at the network since 1998, gradually becoming one of CBS Sports’ most trusted and recognizable play-by-play announcers. In a major milestone, 2024 marked Eagle’s elevation to lead play-by-play duties for the NCAA Men’s Tournament, where he called the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery and Grant Hill.

So, when it comes to compensation, CBS clearly values Eagle’s contributions. In February 2021, the network signed him to a new long-term contract. While the specific terms weren’t revealed, reports described it as unusually long.

Celebrity Net Worth speculates the deal could span 10 years at $70–80 million, translating to $7–8 million annually. That aligns with CNW’s stated salary figure of $8 million. To put that in perspective, CBS’s elite broadcasters earn similarly. Jim Nantz reportedly made about $6.5 million per year under his previous deal, while Tony Romo’s headline-grabbing 10-year, $180 million contract averages out to $17 million annually.

Now, even though there is no official confirmation for the figure, considering his experience in the field, the chances are high that Eagle could be making impressive numbers every year.

How long has Ian Eagle been in the broadcasting industry?

When it comes to iconic voices in sports broadcasting, Ian Eagle is a name that resonates across the industry. Known for his quick wit, smooth delivery, and deep sports knowledge, Eagle has been a constant presence in American households for over two decades. His journey through the broadcasting ranks is a testament to versatility, passion, and staying power in a fast-evolving media landscape.

Eagle’s long-standing relationship with CBS began in 1998, when he stepped into roles covering both NFL games and NCAA basketball. Impressively, he continues to work in these capacities to this day. In 2010, he was paired with Dan Fouts to form CBS’s number three NFL broadcast team. That pairing gained traction, and by the 2014 NFL season, they had been promoted to the second team, right behind Jim Nantz and Phil Simms.

After Fouts exited the network and CBS acquired rights to an additional playoff game due to the NFL’s postseason expansion in 2020, Eagle was teamed up with Charles Davis, a former analyst for Fox. Since then, the duo has called one of CBS’s Wild Card games during the years the network hosts the second playoff matchup.

Beyond football and basketball, Eagle’s portfolio at CBS includes coverage of boxing, the Pilot Pen Tennis tournament, the U.S. Open (where he handled both late-night and daytime studio hosting duties in 2008), and the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Before his tenure at the YES Network began in 2002 as the voice of the Nets, Eagle had already held the same position for the team on both the MSG Network and Fox Sports Net New York. When broadcasting legend Marv Albert joined YES in time for the 2005-06 NBA season, Eagle shared game duties with him. That arrangement continued until 2011, when Albert stepped away, and Eagle resumed his role as the primary play-by-play announcer for Nets broadcasts.

Ian Eagle’s national profile grew further during the 2010 NBA Playoffs, when he called two games for TNT. This was likely a deliberate move to elevate him to more national exposure, similar to the trajectory of Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan, and Mike Breen. He returned to TNT the following postseason in 2011, once again joining forces with YES Network partner Mike Fratello. Since then, Eagle has regularly covered the early rounds of the NBA Playoffs for TNT. However, the exact number of games he calls often depends on the Nets’ postseason presence.

For example, in 2019 and 2020, with the Nets advancing to the playoffs, Eagle remained committed to local coverage on YES, missing the first round of TNT’s broadcasts. In those instances, Spero Dedes stepped in, while Eagle later rejoined TNT to call part of the second-round series between Toronto and Philadelphia.

In addition to his television work, Ian Eagle is a prominent voice on the radio. He handles play-by-play duties for Thursday Night Football on Westwood One and has hosted several shows on Sirius radio, including a daily talk program and a weekly show with former Lakers coach Phil Jackson titled The Phil Jackson Show. He also occasionally returns to his roots at WFAN as a substitute talk show host.

Eagle’s voice may also sound familiar from NBA Action, where he took over as the voice-over host in 2005, replacing Spero Dedes. Prior to that, he lent his voice to the popular NBA Jam series. In 2013, he expanded his international reach by calling the NBA Finals for a global audience, teaming up with Jim Spanarkel, his regular Nets broadcast partner on YES.

When TNT decided to move away from its “Players Only” format ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season, the network opted for a more conventional broadcasting style on Tuesday nights. Eagle was brought on as one of the primary play-by-play voices for the weekly doubleheader. He shares these duties with Brewers announcer Brian Anderson, and his analyst partners include either Stan Van Gundy or Jim Jackson.

Then, in a major announcement in October 2022, CBS and TNT Sports revealed that Ian Eagle would take over as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NCAA Tournament, beginning in 2024. He’s stepping into the role previously held by Jim Nantz—one of the biggest shoes to fill in sports broadcasting.

With his first CBS assignment dating back to 1998, Ian Eagle has spent well over 25 years behind the mic. His consistency, skill, and ability to connect with audiences across various sports and platforms have made him a standout figure in the broadcasting world—one whose voice continues to shape the way fans experience live sports. No wonder he managed financial success for himself, bringing him to the numbers many can only think of.

What is Ian Eagle’s net worth as of 2025?

Estimates of Eagle’s net worth vary widely. CelebrityNetWorth lists it at $20 million, a figure echoed by an article by Pro Football Network, whereas one 2022 report by Clutchpoints claimed only $2 million. This large discrepancy suggests uncertainty, but given Eagle’s high-profile roles and contracts, the higher estimate is generally considered more credible.