The Los Angeles Lakers’ gamble on Bronny James is forcing a hard conversation about the team’s future at wing. The younger James has so far averaged 1.3 points per game across six games with the team. As the team worked hard to stay under the second apron, many called for LeBron James’ heir to be waived. Now, one name keeps surfacing in fan conversations about a potential fix, and it’s a Mavericks shooting guard who has already been a Laker once!

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On November 14, 2026, NBA insider Jovan Buha reported that ex-Laker Max Christie was “sad” and “really bummed out,” after he was traded to the Mavs for none other than Luka Doncic.

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Buha maintained that Christie would welcome a return to the team, noting that he “wanted to be a Laker.” Of course, the opportunity has slipped by him now that he has a player option with the Mavs next year as well. Despite Buha’s report not being an official Lakers’ update, that didn’t stop fans from expressing their opinion.

After Buha’s claims were posted on NBA Stream on Instagram, one fan commented, saying, “I’d take him over Bronny and open another spot for a good big. Get rid of Looney if he can’t play.”

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Both the players mentioned in the comments have had a rough season so far. While Bronny James has barely averaged more than a point this season, Kevon Looney hasn’t been a very reliable backup center with a similar average. This means anytime Walker Kessler goes off the floor, the LA Lakers are jeopardized.

Therefore, they desperately need a backup center in Looney’s place and perhaps a player to replace James, as per the fans. Some others had a similar take on the situation.

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“Bronny for Max all day!” wrote yet another fan.

Apart from his obvious poor performance so far, LeBron James leaving the Lakers also impacts Bronny’s overall position on the team. Bronny James was signed so that LeBron James could play with his son on the same team and create history.

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The father-son duo accomplished this back in 2024. In 2026, LeBron James moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving his son’s position in limbo. Many fans questioned whether the Lakers would continue with Bronny James even in his father’s absence, and so far, they’ve not waived him from the roster.

Jovan Buha’s take was also published on X, where a fan responded to it, writing, “Would be a better fit than Bronny tbh.”

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Max Christie is 6-foot-6, making him markedly taller than Bronny James at 6-foot-2. Therefore, Christie makes for a significantly better defender on the court for the Lakers. Furthermore, the Mavs shooting guard has also averaged better numbers than Bronny James in the last season, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Mavs.

Overall, he has shown greater promise offensively and defensively than Bronny James. This has led many to compare the two players in terms of sheer production value.

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“You can tell LA meant a lot to him. A reunion would be special,” another fan wrote about Max Christie’s time with the Lakers.

Truly, Christie was thrilled to be a part of the Lakers when he was signed back in 2022. He thought the moment was “surreal” for him as a young player.

He maintained that playing for the iconic team was a privilege. So when he was traded for Luka Doncic, Christie said that he got “zero seconds of sleep that night.”

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In his final season with the team, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. However, it was his defensive capabilities that always stood out.

“Imagine if Christie was still on the team now currently constructed. Their defense would’ve been elite,” wrote one fan.

During his last season as a Laker, he almost averaged 0.8 steals per game along with 0.5 blocks and 2.1 defensive rebounds. Therefore, statistically, some believe he’s a better investment compared to Bronny James. However, an official trade request is far from reality, and the Lakers have shown no interest in bringing Max Christie back.