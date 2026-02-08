“If Ayesha Said This”: LeBron’s Wife Savannah James’ Strip Club Confession Sparks Scrutiny From Warriors Fans

After their most recent clash, LeBron James and Stephen Curry shared an embrace. But their wives were dragged into controversy just hours prior. The latest comments about Savannah James’ preferred method of leisure did not sit right with some section of the fans. It quickly got compared to the previous controversial statement that Ayesha Curry made.

It was in 2019 that Steph’s wife opened up about feeling insecure in her marriage. Those comments from Ayesha Curry were that she experienced virtually no male attention since her marriage. Social media erupted with memes, trolling, and criticism accusing her of seeking validation elsewhere or subtly shading her husband. Now, the netizens have turned their sights on LeBron James’ wife after echoing a similar statement.

It was the first part of the collaboration between the “Everybody’s Crazy” and “Pour Minds” podcasts, Savannah James and April McDaniel welcomed Drea Nicole and Lex P. The guests stated how they met to become YouTubers at strip clubs. Now, the reply from the Lakers star’s partner is trending on social media, for the same reason, as some fans felt she disrespected Kigh James.

“Even more so that y’all met in a strip club, and that’s like one of my favorite leisure activities, too, girl,” Savannah said. “I love it.”

The fans commented and compared it to Ayesha’s situation because of the candid revelation from Savannah James, which contrasts with LeBron’s family-man image. Which gave some trollers an entertaining speculation about their dynamic. The discussion on Everybody’s Crazy took another turn when Savannah listed her favorite spots.

Fans were quick to judge that the strip club only had male performers. But Area 29 in Houston and The Pinkhouse in Dallas are gentleman’s club-type establishments. Let’s look at the comments that those netizens made based on their quick judgment.

Savannah James gets targeted amid Fan wars

Last year, Ayesha Curry’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast led to a new backlash. She admitted she once envisioned herself as “a career girl” uninterested in starting a family. Her feelings and statement were not perceived well, and some even slammed Ayesha. Now, the netizens are viewing Savannah James’s statement the same way. So, one commented, “If Ayesha said this it would be break the internet.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan stated, “Now if this was Ayesha saying it…. Y’all not ready for that conversation 👏👏.” Fan wars have often pitted LeBron James and Stephen Curry against each other. But now their wives are in their spot for no apparent reason. Loyalty on the internet always leads to heightened emotional messages. The next one was on those lines.

“Karma undefeated 😭 Bron fans spent years clowning Steph’s wife, and now Savannah saying she loves strip clubs got them acting real quiet.” On this matter, Celebrity therapist and life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, shared the right perspective two months ago. “There are other women like myself, right, and probably her too, from what she said, that their dreams are not limited to a position of a wife or mother and to just being this person’s wife,” the life coach said on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

This simply means that Savannah James and Ayesha Curry’s statements are not meant to target their husbands. In fact, the two wives can leave their lives according to their preferences. But another fan didn’t view it this way and wanted more such statements from Savannah. “Curry FC HQ strategizing plans to call in as “fans” to bait her into saying something as egregious as Ayesha crying about male attention.”

Speaking about podcast appearance, one netizen commented, “Never let your girl get a podcast. There are no benefits.” Again, the fans have gone to an extreme to prove their loyalty towards their favorite athlete. There was an instance back in 2016, when Ayesha and Savannah James’ behavior was compared not by fans but by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

It was after the NBA finals, when Ayesha seemingly called out the league for their biased towards the Cavaliers. She deleted the tweets after some time, but Smith not only compared Ayesha and Savannah James but also called the latter “beautiful”. Curry shot back with a tweet of her own to Smith, saying, “Why are you putting two women against each other like that? You’re the one that’s out of pocket.”