Victor Wembanyama’s offensive bag is pretty deep. The big man can shoot long-range, middies, fadeaways, and also make crafty lay-ups. But one thing that he can almost effortlessly generate is the dunks. Now, that’s in jeopardy. The San Antonio Spurs star may have found a reason to think twice before throwing down another dunk.

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He spoke about it after inventing a new shot called the “shunk.”

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During Thursday’s win over the LA Clippers, the 7-foot-4 center produced an unusual above-the-rim finish instead of taking an uncontested slam. The explanation had little to do with creativity or showmanship. Victor Wembanyama is dealing with a painful problem that has followed him through the season.

After San Antonio’s 124–112 victory, a reporter asked Wemby if he had retired from dunking.

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“From dunking? I’m not gonna lie. I mean, I actually, I’ve had this blister forever, and it’s killing me. And every time I dunk, it kills me. So if I can avoid… I’ve been dragging this blister for I don’t know how long because of dunking. So I did not (retire), but if I can avoid it, I’ll avoid it,” Wemby replied.

Wembanyama admitted he was unsure how it started but added:

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“I think… I don’t know how I have it first. But it definitely came from dunking a lot. It’s so painful. It’s crazy.”

That explanation gave his unusual finish against the Clippers clarity.

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With under four minutes remaining and San Antonio leading 118–106, Victor Wembanyama collected the ball in transition. With no defender between him and the basket, he elevated above the rim and simply released a short jump shot into the hoop.

The play quickly earned the nickname “shunk,” combining a shot and a dunk.

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Referring to the shot, a reporter asked if it was the shortest jumper ever. Wemby playfully said, “Yeah, for sure. Maybe ever.” Victor Wembanyama finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, but the unusual bucket became one of the night’s most replayed moments.

There is a reason the Frenchman has been putting so much pressure on the rim.

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Through the first 14 games of the season, he had recorded 65 dunks, averaging 4.64 per contest. That pace projects to roughly 381 dunks across an 82-game season, well beyond Rudy Gobert’s single-season record of 306, set in 2018–19. The figure also illustrates just how frequently Victor Wembanyama has been finishing possessions above the rim.

His increased activity around the basket has come alongside a more aggressive approach to attacking the paint.

San Antonio’s guards have regularly found him on alley-oops, while Wembanyama has also shown the ability to create his own finishes, including self-lobs off the backboard. Those plays make him an especially difficult matchup. But they also demand repeated contact with the rim and the ball.

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The blister now presents an unusual complication for a player whose physical gifts allow him to finish in ways few others can. Wembanyama does not need to abandon his scoring instincts if he can find alternative ways to convert close-range opportunities. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, his offensive bag is deep.

His above-the-rim jumper against the Clippers offered a glimpse of that option, although it remains to be seen whether he will continue using it. It will work only in an uncontested situation. He would barely have time to shoot in a crowded paint.

For the Spurs, the priority will be keeping their centerpiece comfortable and available throughout the season.

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Victor Wembanyama has not declared himself finished with dunking, but his latest admission suggests he will avoid unnecessary slams until the problem improves. At 7-foot-4, he has a rather unusual alternative: simply shoot over the rim.