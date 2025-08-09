“If I Didn’t Have Steph (Curry)”: Steve Kerr Makes Honest Career Confession as Retirement Approaches

In the NBA, the relationship between a coach and their star player can often define a franchise’s fortunes. For most coaches, the window to succeed is short; the average tenure in the league hovers around just three years, with front offices quick to make changes if results dip. That makes the stability in the Golden State all the more remarkable.

Since taking over in 2014, Steve Kerr has led the Warriors through a decade-long run that includes four championships, six Finals appearances, and an unmistakable imprint on how the game is played. Golden State’s ball movement, spacing, and three-point-heavy attack have influenced strategies across the league. Even as rosters and contenders change elsewhere, the Dubs have remained a constant presence in the postseason picture.

Only recently did Steve Kerr openly acknowledge how much one player has meant to that stability. Speaking candidly in his appearance on the Glue Guys podcast (Guest Episodes), he said, “I’m well aware that the reason I’m still here is because Steph Curry is still here… If I didn’t have Steph, I would have been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years.”

In a podcast, the veteran coach compared it to Gregg Popovich’s relationship with Tim Duncan in San Antonio, noting how Popovich would regularly toast Duncan at dinners as a quiet acknowledgment of the superstar’s role in the Spurs’ sustained dominance. Kerr also credited Curry’s leadership and personality for creating a culture where coaches and players could thrive long-term: a rare feat in a league where even championship coaches often face turnover within a few seasons.

Why Steve Kerr’s coaching future could mirror Popovich’s post-Duncan years

Kerr’s comparison to Popovich is a roadmap for what happens when a foundational superstar moves on. Popovich entered a new era in San Antonio once Duncan retired, guiding the Spurs through a rebuild and adapting to an evolving league. Even with Kawhi Leonard’s brief superstar run, the franchise eventually pivoted to a full youth movement, testing the patience of a coach used to perennial contention.

Golden State could face a similar crossroads when Curry eventually steps away. Without his shooting gravity and leadership, the Warriors’ offensive system, built around constant movement and floor spacing, might require a complete overhaul. Kerr has stressed the importance of collaboration with his staff and embracing new ideas, especially from younger coaches, to keep pace with the game’s rapid evolution and avoid stagnation.

That openness could be his greatest asset in the post-Curry years. Just as Popovich reinvented his approach multiple times over two decades, Steve Kerr may need to reimagine what Warriors basketball looks like when it’s no longer powered by the league’s greatest shooter. For now, both Kerr and Curry remain locked in on chasing more championships, but the acknowledgment of how pivotal that partnership is hints at just how monumental the eventual shift will be.