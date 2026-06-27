“If I get Traded..”: Jimmy Butler Puts Warriors’ Priorities Above His Own Future

After forcing his way out of Minnesota in 2018, he clashed with front office staff during his brief stint with the 76ers. In 2019, he abruptly left Philadelphia after their playoff exit and signed a four-year, $142 million contract with the Heat. He wanted to finish his career there and made that clear at his first press conference in Miami. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Six years and two NBA Finals appearances later, Jimmy Butler was traded mid-season to the Warriors in 2025 because of a lack of contract extensions and mounting internal friction. He proved his credibility in Golden State: 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.45 steals. Now, on the other side of a torn ACL and a summer of trade speculation, Jimmy Butler had something to say.

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“You talking about being traded?” Butler said via Anthony Slater when asked about trade rumors surrounding his future with the Warriors. “It wouldn’t be the first time. But it’s good to know that I’m wanted here. If I get traded, I get traded.”

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“Their job is to win,” he added while putting the team first. “Can I help them do that? Yes. If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that, but as of right now, I’m here. I don’t take that for granted. I’m grateful. But if I’m going to be here whenever I get back, we’re going to be just fine.”

Trade noise around Mr Playoffs has circulated since January. Butler tore his right ACL on Jan. 19 against Miami, underwent surgery in February, and could miss the 2026-27 season start. Yahoo Sports and Sporting News reported that the Warriors evaluated trade scenarios involving Butler’s $56.8 million contract, with the Clippers and 76ers mentioned as potential destinations.

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Imago Credits: NBC

More recently, unverified social media reports circulated claiming the Warriors were interested in Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. Moves that would only make financial sense with Butler’s contract moving in the other direction.

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Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy ended the speculation.

“I don’t envision that. My vision for him is to give us a boost next year the same way he did last year when he arrived.”

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In 38 games before the injury, Butler averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals on 51.9% shooting, and in his absence, went 7-16. With both Butler and Moses Moody unavailable after January, Golden State’s offense ranked 22nd and defense 21st in the league for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs entirely after losing in the final Play-In game.

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“Making Incredible Progress,” Butler’s injury update changes the trade conversation

Jimmy Butler told reporters he believed he is about a month and a half from resuming running. He added that he can already dunk, jumping off his left foot, though he is not yet cleared to land on his right.

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Nick Friedell of The New York Times reported Butler expressed a desire to host Warriors teammates at his San Diego-area home before training camp. Further, Bleacher Report noted that pairing a healthy Butler with Curry in 2026-27 “would drastically raise Golden State’s overall ceiling.”

Butler will turn 37 next season on a $56.8 million expiring deal while recovering from a torn ACL. Any team acquiring him in a trade would take that contract and, sadly, his injury history—a risk that an unknown league GM described to Marc Spears as making a deal “doubtful.”

The Warriors also have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green – who holds a $27 million player option – and a newly drafted Yaxel Lendeborg on a roster that Steve Kerr, following his two-year extension, is committed to coaching through whatever window remains.

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Butler has been traded before, from Chicago to Minnesota, from Minnesota to Philadelphia, from Philadelphia to Miami, from Miami to Golden State. Each time, he found a way to make the next one matter more.