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“If Joel Embiid Flops Now, Because That’s His Teammate”: Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Bet After Jaylen Brown’s Trade to 76ers

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Shahul Hameed

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Jul 2, 2026 | 12:30 AM EDT

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“If Joel Embiid Flops Now, Because That’s His Teammate”: Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Bet After Jaylen Brown’s Trade to 76ers

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Shahul Hameed

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Jul 2, 2026 | 12:30 AM EDT

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One blockbuster trade has already created one of the NBA’s most ironic storylines. Just weeks after publicly calling out Joel Embiid’s flopping following the Celtics’ playoff exit, Jaylen Brown now finds himself sharing the same locker room with the 76ers’ big man. And Stephen A. Smith didn’t miss out on the contradiction, given their long-running back-and-forths.

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“Let me make a bet with y’all right now. I bet you, Jaylen Brown don’t give a sh*t about a flop in there. I bet you he don’t care,” Smith said, speaking on his show, Straight Shooter. He argued that Brown’s stance would inevitably change now that Embiid wears the same jersey.

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He doubled down. 

“How would you wanna make a bet he don’t give a damn if Joel Embiid flops now, because that’s his teammate. And if it works, damn it, do it. Period. End of discussion.”

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The veteran analyst’s comments referenced Brown’s blunt remarks after the Celtics’ devastating first-round loss to the Sixers, as they blew a 3-1 lead.

“Flopping has ruined our game,” Brown had said via his Twitch stream. “Joel Embiid is a great player. One of the best bigs in f***ing basketball history flops. He knows it. This ain’t breaking news. It is what it is.”

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Now, however, Jaylen Brown’s perspective may naturally shift. Hours into the free agent market, Jaylen Brown took the center stage after the Celtics finally traded amid the rampant speculation. The Boston side received Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in return.

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Notably, Smith also viewed the trade as a basketball win for Philadelphia

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“Jaylen Brown, in a matter of hours, went from having Mitchell Robinson as a teammate to having Joel Embiid. Ain’t a bad trade-off,” Smith added in his dramatic monologue that largely appreciated the Sixers’ signing. 

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“You (The 76ers) have made things very interesting in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association. Jaylen Brown with Tyrese Maxey and B.J. Edgecombe. That’s lethal, y’all. That’s lethal.”

Beyond the irony, there is also a basketball reason Brown could quickly embrace Embiid’s style of play.

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During his time with the Celtics, JB thrived in a drive-and-kick offense built around spacing and quick ball movement. Remember the thunderous dunks? 

Now, the Sixers present a different challenge. Embiid’s presence regularly forces double teams while his ability to draw fouls disrupts defensive rhythms and pushes opponents into early foul trouble.

For someone like Brown, who attacks the rim, that creates free driving lanes and fewer elite perimeter defenders willing to play aggressively once their opponents fall into the bonus. Whether those whistles come from genuine contact or selling contact, the result often benefits everyone on the team.

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That’s precisely the point Smith was making.

Brown’s previous criticism of Embiid’s flopping may still reflect his personal opinion, yet the priorities might change once both players share the same jersey. 

If Embiid’s ability to draw fouls helps create easier scoring opportunities and pushes the Sixers into the Playoffs, Brown is unlikely to spend much time worrying about those free throws.

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Shahul Hameed

3,124 Articles

Shahul Hameed is a Senior NBA Writer at EssentiallySports. Armed with a Master's Degree in journalism from a distinguished institute, his journey into sports writing began during his college days, and since then, Shahul has been captivated not only by the remarkable consistency of Stephen Curry but also by the enduring legacy of LeBron James. He specializes in covering the live basketball action. When games arenâ€™t on, beyond covering trade rumors and match reports, Shahul actively engages with fan bases, ensuring he is attuned to the ever-changing NBA landscape. His dedication to his craft finds an equal match in his admiration for the storytelling and cinematic brilliance of Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Wes Anderson.

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Tanay Sahai

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