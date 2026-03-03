“If Lu Dort Did This”: Nikola Jokic Faces Backlash After Controversial Moment in Nuggets-Jazz

The Denver Nuggets took on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City tonight, eventually coming out on top 128-125 in a hard-fought game that came down to the final possessions. However, the attention from the game was taken away early by Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, whose physical play was the focus of fans and observers alike online.

One clip surfaced online showing the Serbian center being boxed out by Jazz guard Keyonte George with about 8:28 left on the clock. During the play, the ball was being passed around the perimeter, and Jokic was trying to establish himself in the paint. Jokic seemingly pushed his weight onto George, with the 184 lbs. guard buckling under his weight, falling low while continuing to box out the 284 lbs. giant.

There was no whistle on the play, despite the dangerous nature of the play. While it is true that post positioning is one of the more physical parts of basketball, leveraging size is a difficult line to tow. When the weight difference is that high, the risk of injury is raised, and that kind of injury risk is something that Jokic faced just days earlier.

In a heated clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, opposing guard Lu Dort was assessed a flagrant 2 foul after tripping Jokic following a scoring sequence. The contact was deemed unnecessary and potentially dangerous by referees, and Jokic didn’t hide his frustration, getting into an altercation and calling the play “unnecessary” after the game.

Now, as Jokic makes increasingly physical plays, officiating faces a challenge. The NBA is increasingly focusing on safety for player health and consistent officiating, sequences like the one with George draw heightened scrutiny. As the intensity creeps up while we inch closer to the playoffs, the league might face a test on what plays cross a line.

Fan Outrage Rises Online After Nikola Jokic’s Play Draws Lu Dort Comparison

Social media didn’t take long to pick a side after clips of the sequence between Nikola Jokic and Keyonte George surfaced online. Many tied it back to the recent incident involving Lu Dort, referencing the chance of injury on each play.

Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

“If Lu did this they would ship him to Alcatraz.”

Dort is known as one of the toughest defenders in the league, but many argue that his plays often put opposing players in danger of injury. However, now the belief online is that Jokic is getting the benefit of the doubt.

That sentiment wasn’t isolated, with many fans arguing that the reaction would’ve been different if it wasn’t the Nuggets center making contact.

“300 pounds landing on someone’s knees but I guess it’s play on since it’s the joker.”

The references to Jokic’s size was a central theme, and the perceived leniency from the officials only intensified the reaction from observers.

In addition to Dort, any made an even stronger comparison to Jokic’s play.

“Imma be honest if Lu Dork did this or Draymond everybody would be calling it dirty.”

The comparison to Draymond Green highlights that certain players carry reputations as rough players. Jokic, despite his extremely physical style of play, rarely gets labeled the same way, and for some, that contrast is the issue.

Others went even further, focusing on the other side of the play on the court.

“They will find a way to put the blame on Keyonte George.”

That comment speaks to a frustration about how games are officiated, especially when smaller guards are involved in a post battle with bigger forwards and centers. In real time, what is often dismissed as routine play can be jarring in slow motion.

The sharpest criticism, however, was pointed at the officials.

“Yeah it’s a dirty play. The craziest part is the referee staring straight at it, then running off like nothing happened. That’s wild.”

Whether the league views this as incidental contact or not, the optics do not favor them, and fans who believe consistency is lacking are going to continue to speak out.