“If Not Treated Appropriately…”: Orthopedic Surgeon Warns Warriors Over Georges Niang’s Injury After Missing Entire Season

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a busy day of roster moves, with ESPN’s Shams Charania confirming both signings. They’re bringing in veteran forward Georges Niang on a one-year, $3.9 million deal to add some much-needed depth to their frontcourt, a move that came on the same day they finalized a one-year minimum contract with guard Brandon Williams.

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Niang checks a lot of boxes for Golden State – he’s a reliable perimeter shooter with plenty of bench experience, but it’s not all smooth sailing. Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nirav Pandya has thrown some cold water on the excitement, issuing a cautionary note about Niang’s health after what was essentially a lost 2025–26 season for the veteran. After Charania’s report, regular Warriors insider, Anthony Slater, highlighted the intent behind the Warriors’ first free agent signing of 2026 (reports indicate Brandon Williams is next), emphasizing Niang’s long-standing reputation for availability and perimeter spacing:

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“Roster business mostly done for the Warriors this summer after adding a veteran frontcourt bench option (Georges Niang) known for his durability (72, 76, 78, 82, 79 games played last five seasons before missing 25-26) and spacing (39.9% career from 3 on good per 36 volume)”

However, Dr. Pandya figuratively underscored the last part of Slater’s post to provide critical medical context regarding the injury that kept the veteran on the sidelines for an entire year:

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“Niang missed last season with a fourth metatarsal stress reaction. A stress reaction is an injury to the microstructure of bone; typically from repetitive over-use. If not treated appropriately, it can lead to a full stress fracture.”

Before his season-long absence in 2025–26, Niang had built quite a reputation as one of the NBA’s most durable players. In fact, his most significant injury before all of this was a fractured right foot that kept him out of the NCAA Tournament back in 2014, a tough blow for the Iowa State product, but one that was a distant memory given how consistently healthy he’d been ever since.

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His record was broken in September 2025, when he was still with the Utah Jazz. Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot during offseason training and conditioning. The Jazz took his recovery timeline with extreme caution to prevent long-term structural damage.

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After initially monitoring him for two weeks, Niang was ruled out for the entire season. While rehabbing, was traded to Memphis and subsequently waived.

Prior to his lost season, Niang established himself as a durable stretch-four, appearing in 70+ games for over five consecutive seasons while knocking down 39.9% of his career three-pointers. That blend of availability and high-volume outside shooting makes him a natural fit for head coach Steve Kerr’s system, which heavily prioritizes floor spacing around core creators.

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The status of his injury is not confirmed yet. Yet Niang is expected to step into a reserve frontcourt role, providing relief behind veterans Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford, as well as promising rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.



But the team’s director of sports medicine and performance, Rick Celebrini, will have his hands full, along with Jimmy Butler’s and Moses Moody’s critical injuries.

The signing also marks a homecoming of sorts. Niang spent his early career with the Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, after attending training camp with the franchise back in 2017.

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Alongside the addition of guard Brandon Williams on a minimum deal, Niang’s arrival completes Golden State’s 15-man roster. With the roster finalized, the Warriors’ front office is shifting its focus to securing a contract extension for superstar guard Stephen Curry, who becomes extension-eligible this weekend.

The Warriors clearly like what Niang brings on the offensive end, but Dr. Pandya’s words are a timely reminder that keeping his foot healthy will be just as important as anything he does on the court. If Golden State’s medical staff is smart about managing his minutes and workload, Niang has every chance of turning out to be one of the best value signings of the summer.