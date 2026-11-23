Giannis Antetokounmpo has built his reputation around overwhelming opponents with strength, speed, and relentless attacks toward the basket. It is a style that has made him one of the NBA’s most difficult players to contain, and now, his new teammate in Miami appears to be picking up some of those habits.

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Bam Adebayo has always been known for his defensive versatility and ability to impact the game in several ways. However, the Miami Heat center is beginning to show a more aggressive side offensively, particularly when attacking the paint. Head coach Erik Spoelstra believes playing alongside Antetokounmpo has helped bring that out of him, and he has made it clear that he expects even more from the two stars. The Heat coach then explained the physical standard he wants from his frontcourt pairing, delivering a message that perfectly captures the identity he wants them to establish.

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pranay“The two of them, it should feel like, when they leave the game, an element of ground and pound to where they have to ice themselves. If we’re not doing that, then we’re not maximizing their brutality,” Spoelstra said in a Heat postgame interview shared on X.

For Spoelstra, the goal is not simply to have two talented big men sharing the floor. He wants Antetokounmpo and Adebayo to make opposing defenses feel their physical presence every time they attack the basket.

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“With Giannis, it’s a ground-and-pound mentality that both of those guys have. I think some of that how Giannis plays is rubbing off on Bam. I think he’s being more assertive once he gets into, in the circle area. He’s being way more aggressive, just trying to go up and dunk it instead of trying to finesse it,” Spoelstra added.

Adebayo’s recent performances suggest that the message is starting to translate onto the court. Rather than settling for difficult midrange attempts or relying on finesse around the basket, the Heat captain has been looking to use his strength and athleticism to put more pressure on defenders.

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That adjustment is particularly important for a player with Adebayo’s physical tools. He has the size, strength, and mobility to challenge opposing big men, but his offensive game has often involved operating from the midrange and creating opportunities through his face-up game. Playing alongside Antetokounmpo gives him another example of how aggressively a frontcourt player can attack the paint and force defenses to react.

The two stars are also learning how to complement each other. Miami has worked on improving its spacing and finding more comfortable positions for both players, allowing Adebayo to become a threat closer to the basket without taking away from Antetokounmpo’s ability to attack downhill. Spoelstra has also credited the team’s improved post spacing for helping Adebayo make better decisions when facing defensive pressure.

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The results have been encouraging. Adebayo’s recent seven-game stretch has seen him average 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 53.2% from the field. He has also contributed 2.1 steals per game during that span, showing that his impact extends well beyond scoring.

His latest performance offered perhaps the clearest example of how much responsibility he can handle. With Antetokounmpo sidelined by a groin injury, Adebayo took charge against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, recording 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in Miami’s 123-113 victory. He shot an efficient 8-of-11 from the field, added two steals and two blocks, and registered a career-high in assists.

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It was his ninth regular-season triple-double, and it helped Miami secure its seventh consecutive victory. The Heat also completed a perfect five-game homestand, improving to 10-6 after beginning the season with four straight losses.

The performance showed that Adebayo can still operate as the centerpiece of Miami’s offense when needed. It also highlighted the importance of his development as a playmaker, particularly when defenses collapse around him.

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Antetokounmpo’s absence did not prevent the Heat from continuing their winning run, but his influence on Adebayo’s recent development remains evident. The two players bring different strengths to the floor, and Miami’s challenge is finding ways to make those strengths work together.

Spoelstra’s message makes his expectations clear: both players must embrace their physical advantages and consistently punish defenses inside. If Adebayo continues attacking with the confidence and aggression he has shown recently, the Heat could have an even more difficult frontcourt combination to deal with as the season progresses.