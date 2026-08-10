“If This Was the NBA”: Bill Simmons Calls for Cathy Engelbert’s Replacement Amid Transgender, DiJonai Carrington Controversies

Royce White and Enes Kanter announcing that they will be entering the 2027 WNBA Draft and DiJonai Carrington’s social comment have reignited a controversy the league cannot escape. Questions surrounding inclusion and transgender athlete representation have reached the national stage. Amid the growing chaos, Bill Simmons has delivered a blunt verdict.

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“Nobody needs a commissioner more than the WNBA right now,” Simmons said, “The WNBA, which has for some reason turned into the Twitter For You page as a league, and meanwhile has all of these amazing stories going on. The league is f***ing deep.”

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Right now, Engelbert remains the WNBA’s commissioner. She was appointed in May 2019 and formally began the job on July 17, 2019, becoming the league’s first leader to hold the commissioner title; previous WNBA heads were titled president. Simmons’s criticism is not that the post is vacant. He argues that Engelbert’s leadership has failed to keep attention on the league’s players and on-court product, while recurring controversies and what he calls “discourse” dominate the conversation.

Undoubtedly, the WNBA has plenty of star power to keep fans hooked. A’ja Wilson is building a strong case as the greatest ever in women’s basketball. Caitlin Clark brings another massive name to the mix. Olivia Miles and Paige Bueckers bring even more talent.

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Yet, the focus is shifting from talent to clutter. So, Bill Simmons pointed out, “Anyone who participates in the sh**** discourse about the league, like, I think that speaks more about them than the league. But what the league really needs is a commissioner, and I would personally bet anything that we will not have this commissioner next year.”

He added, “I’ve never seen a league more determined to not push fun stars and fun storylines and fun people…Like, push your f***ing players, and then instead it’s all this discourse stuff. And they’re just stepping in bear traps left and right because they have no adults in charge of the league.”

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Bill Simmons also argues that splitting the WNBA Finals across 2 channels reflects poor decision-making driven by financial pressure. He finds that especially frustrating because the league has its strongest player pool yet. Still, he believes its leadership lacks credibility.

“It’s too bad, though, because the league, they by far have the best collection of players that I think they’ve had,” he said. “And I don’t know anybody who thinks they’re well run. So they have to fix this, and I hope they do.”

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The WNBA’s DiJonai Carrington and transgender troubles

Chicago Sky’s DiJonai Carrington found herself in an awkward moment when the officials tossed her out on Saturday. She committed a Flagrant 2 foul on the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham in Q1. Cunningham was finishing a fast break when Carrington struck her around the head and neck from behind. The shot still dropped, giving Indiana the points despite the collision.

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Meanwhile, the situation escalated afterward. Carrington posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” on social media and tagged the Fever. Cunningham spoke up after Indiana’s 90-86 victory, mentioning Carrington and what really happened.

“Clearly I think it was unnecessary,” Sophie Cunningham told the media. “I’ve never really spoken to her, and I have no beef with her, but I guess she has some pent-up stuff.”

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On the other hand, the debate over transgender participation in women’s basketball began before Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White’s declaration.

In an ESPN article published in July, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said she wanted to “protect young girls in the locker room” and said girls and women should not have to compete against “biological men.” On July 22, Cunningham defended that position, calling it “common sense,” and the remarks prompted public criticism and demonstrations around Fever games.

On August 7, former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom said he intended to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft after reviewing the league’s eligibility rules. He argued that the WNBA’s inclusion language made him eligible, but the publicly reported 2026 collective bargaining agreement does not establish a self-identification pathway. Its relevant eligibility provision says only that “players who are women” may play in the WNBA, without defining “women” or detailing criteria for transgender-player eligibility.

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Kanter later posted a letter dated August 6 and made public on August 10 that he described as formal written notification of his decision to enter the 2027 draft pool. The letter cited his age and lack of remaining intercollegiate eligibility.

Meanwhile, White told Fox News that he planned to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, saying he identified as a woman “for purposes of basketball, professional basketball.”

Neither announcement, however, confirms that either player has been accepted into the 2027 draft pool or ruled eligible by the WNBA.

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So while Kanter is calling for the WNBA to enforce its inclusion and eligibility standards consistently, with no special treatment or exceptions, White is expecting a legal battle if rejection comes his way.

Simply put, the spotlight is continuously shifting in the WNBA. Bill Simmons is seeing Cathy Engelbert out of the league by next year. Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington’s comments and both ex-NBA players’ declarations are adding a new layer of drama.