“If Your Dad Was Jordan”: Bronny James Faces Brutal Trash Talk During Latest Golf Challenge

Bronny James has grown accustomed to hearing his father’s name wherever he goes. At this point, it’s almost impossible to come out of his shadow. The NBA arenas have rarely spared him from ‌comparisons. Now, even a golf course has become the latest stage for the debate surrounding the James family.

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“Bronny, when you get a foul, do you ask the ref, ‘Do you know who my dad is?” said the hosts of the Country Club Adjacent as the Lakers guard prepared to tee off. It’s a popular IG handle known for playfully heckling celebrities at the tee box before they swing.

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Their latest victim was Bronny James. Well, not really. Following the nepotism attack, the hosts came up with a fresh angle.

“Just imagine how good you would be if your dad was Jordan?”

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The question revived one of the oldest debates just seconds before Bronny took his swing. Instead of reacting, the young guard smiled, ignored the comments, and launched a straight drive down the middle of the course. The swing instantly left the bystanders, including Austin Reaves, impressed.

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The moment only highlighted the rising star’s growing love for a sport outside of basketball.

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Since

picking

up

golf

more

seriously

around

mid-2025

, the 21-year-old has repeatedly gone viral for his smooth swing. One clip that Bronny uploaded to his IG even caught the attention of PGA Tour professional Michael Kim.

“Damn, slightly over the top, but a really solid swing,” Kim wrote on his X over the viral circulating clip.

It only made the Jordan joke even funnier, because the punchline was never really about Bronny. It was about his father.

Michael Jordan’s relationship with golf is the stuff of legend, and not the flattering kind for LeBron. MJ has been a near-scratch golfer for decades, known for high-stakes wagers and marathon rounds even at the peak of his playing career.

LeBron, by contrast, only started taking the sport seriously in the summer of 2025, well into his forties, and his early swings have been a running source of comedy rather than admiration. Fans often troll him about his stiff swing. Especially, a viral video from 2022 became a running joke across the internet.

The roasting has only piled up since. Clips of LeBron practicing his swing on an NBA sideline went viral in December 2025, drawing jokes from across the sports world.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe mocked his “robotic” shoulder motion, while Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson cracked that Bronny should have booked his dad a lesson instead of just tagging along.

A March 2026 outing in Dallas, with Bronny watching courtside, produced more of the same, as LeBron struggled to make clean contact while onlookers laughed. By May 2026, fans were still piling on after a clip of him golfing off a yacht in Italy, mocking the swing all over again.

Bronny, however, appears to have developed into arguably the best golfer in the James family, despite taking up the sport only recently.

Yet the conversation quickly returned to his father’s legacy rather than his own performance.

A pattern that’s been chasing him.

Bronny James and his tough skin for trolls

Trolls are something that have followed Bronny James right from his rookie season. To be precise, he was even welcomed with ‘Who’s your daddy?’ chants during his time at USC.

One of the notable moments came during a road game against the Denver Nuggets; the rookie guard dealt with relentless courtside heckling as one fan repeatedly shouted, “Bronny, we own your father.”

Rather than losing his composure or engaging in an argument, Bronny simply looked toward the fan, smiled and calmly said, “Your chain fake.”

The response quickly circulated online, not because it escalated the situation, but because it ended it.

Cut to the recent moment; it’s almost similar. Once again, when someone attempted to troll him with the MJ-LeBron debate, he refused to give in and emote.

This composure speaks volumes. He has consistently shown the ability to cut out the outside noise and focus on the task at hand.

While Bronny has his own ways to tackle such situations, his father, James, doesn’t let it slide easily either. He has aggressively defended his son against unrelenting online trolling and nepotism accusations.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Bron drew the line between sports analysis and attacks on his fatherhood.

He warned the critics, “The thing you’re not going to do is throw stones at us as a family. I’m not letting that s**t slide because I know what I’ve created because of what I didn’t have. So if you want to talk about the kid, that he shouldn’t be an NBA player, I don’t care about that. As long as you don’t get to the fatherhood piece. I don’t play those games.”

It’s a fitting irony that the man so protective of his son’s name is, on the golf course at least, the family’s biggest punchline.

For a player still carving out his own identity, that may be the clearest sign yet that Bronny is improving as a player with tough skin, trying to prove he’s not just his surname.