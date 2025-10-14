Ignoring Racial Abuse, Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Decision on NBA Future in Candid Admission

If given a choice between those fat American dollars and his homeland, Giannis Antetokounmpo would bet on Hellas every single time. He, who led Greece to a long-awaited podium finish at this summer’s FIBA EuroBasket (first in 16 years), has never shied away from wearing his country’s colors. Over the years, he’s sacrificed time and comfort to elevate Greek basketball on the global stage. Yet, despite all he’s given and plans to give, Giannis still finds himself fighting for full acceptance in the nation he proudly calls home.

So, the question is, how does he deal with all of this off-court stuff and continue to represent his nation? Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo follows a simple formula someone told him a while ago: ignore the bad stuff. In a recent candid interview on the ‘2night Show‘, a Greek moderation of the US late-night shows, he revealed how he deals with racism.

“I give so much and speak so highly of my country. One person told me, ‘Don’t focus on the 1% who have a problem with you.’ I focus on the people who are happy for me,” Antetokounmpo said. Just a few years back, his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo was subjected to racial slurs during an EuroLeague game. Not just that, the Greek Freak has attested to living in fear while growing up due to being a child of an immigrant. Although a lot has changed with fame, things are still not easy for the 30-year-old forward.

While the two-time NBA MVP stated that he focuses on all the love and support he gets, it’s easier said than done. According to eurohoops_official, the Antetokounmpo brothers have been victims of abuse for a long time. The post from 292 weeks ago read, “A Greek fan verbally attacked Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at the Staples Center tunnel after their loss to the Lakers 😳 “

It becomes even harder for him because he is the leader of the team. But again, it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo whom we are talking about. If there’s anyone who knows how to handle this, it’s him. After all, only he can continue to show his unwavering admiration for his homeland despite facing racism. So much so that the six-foot-eleven superstar is even plotting his return to his native Greece, once he’s all set and done in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his post-NBA plans in a candid conversation

Well, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s love for his country isn’t much of a secret. The Greek Freak doesn’t miss a single opportunity to visit Athens for vacation or play for his nation. So, it’s only right that once he’s done in the United States, he’d play in front of his home crowd, right? Well, that’s exactly what the former NBA champion has planned for his future. In a candid conversation with the host of ‘2night Show,‘ the 30-year-old revealed where he plans to end his storied basketball career.

“I don’t want to stay in America. I’ll come back,” he said. Antetokounmpo then further stated that he sees himself within the NBA for the next six to eight years, after which he’d love to head back to Greece and conclude his career. Any guesses which team he’d like to play for there? Well, he’s even got a shortlist for that. Giannis’ list features several Greek powerhouses such as Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Filathlitikos, and Ares. “I could definitely close my career here,” he further emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This statement for the Bucks forward, as expected, has left European and Greek basketball fans buzzing with excitement. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s plans to return to Greece aren’t just limited to basketball. The superstar also mentioned his desire to raise his family in his nation. In fact, Antetokounmpo’s children even attend a Greek school, indicating just how committed he is to this plan.

All of this makes one thing for sure, that we only have a limited years left to enjoy Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime. That’s because we might not even be seeing him for a while once he’s done and dusted with this league. Now, what will be interesting to see is how he plans his future within the NBA, as there has already been a lot of speculation about his future in Wisconsin. So, before he heads to Greece, there’s a lot the Greek star has to figure out in the upcoming months.