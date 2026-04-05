“I’ll F**k You Up”: Draymond Green Loses Cool During ‘Business Meeting’ on Anthony Davis’ Prank Show

For Draymond Green, a ‘business meeting’ is never just a business meeting. But even he wasn’t prepared for what Anthony Davis had in store, turning a corporate sit-down into a viral confrontation that had LeBron James rolling with laughter.

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An elaborate prank setup, veiled as a business meeting, had been arranged for the Warriors star. But things quickly got out of hand. First, the 36-year-old was confused by what was going on in the meeting. He asked the host to stop yelling, but when the host ignored his request, Green angrily said, “Alright, I am gonna leave because I will f— you up.” Davis and James were backstage, laughing as the situation unfolded. But this isn’t the first time Green lost his cool.

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In 2022, Green got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Pool and punched him in the face. The Warriors fined him rather than suspending him, but the incident fractured the team’s chemistry. His behavior has resulted in recurring disciplinary issues. He was ejected multiple times this year for arguing with officials.

Bringing Green on the first episode proved to be one of the best decisions TBS made. It was also great to see AD in a jovial mood after everything that had transpired with him this season.

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Davis missed a major part of the regular season due to a fractured hand. He also got traded from Dallas to Washington and was eventually shut down for the season. However, even without stepping on the hardwood, the big man is trying to keep the limelight on him. The former NBA champion is adding something different to his repertoire. The former Lakers star has returned to television after TBS picked up his show, “Foul Play with Anthony Davis”.

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AD and the crew of the globally acclaimed show “The Impractical Jokers” are teaming up to bring out this new prank show, which has already received a lot of attention with the pilot episode. However, this is just the start, as multiple athletes across different sports will be joining AD as he pulls off some of the wildest pranks on television.

For a player whose career has been defined by “what if” scenarios regarding health, business ventures provide the only ‘sure thing’ in his professional life. It’s a move toward becoming a platform, not just a player.

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The off-court drama took place amid a turbulent season where Green’s future with the Warriors is also under a microscope. The versatile forward has not had the same impact this season as when he was in his prime. With the Warriors looking to improve their roster this offseason, there’s uncertainty around Green’s future.

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Draymond Green shares ideal contract scenario for free agency amid Warriors rumors

For the entirety of the trade deadline, Green‘s future in the Bay Area was uncertain as the Golden State Warriors went all in for the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rumors suggested the Dubs were preparing a package that would see Green exit the team. Eventually, the trade didn’t go through. The Bucks felt that they would get much more in return during the offseason.

Warriors forward Draymond Green has a player option for the 2026-27 season at $27.7 million. However, when asked about his contract, Green laid out his preferred path forward. “Rich and I discussed it a couple of months ago briefly, “Green told Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard regarding his conversation with his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. “We haven’t talked much about it because we don’t deal with those things until the offseason. But I think in an ideal world, and again, this is me talking without me talking to my representation so Rich will probably kill me. But in an ideal world, I think the best path would be to decline and extend. If I had it my way, that would be the best path forward.”

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Imago Mar 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a foul is called in favor of the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Green’s legacy with the Warriors, built over 14 years and four championships alongside Stephen Curry, makes his upcoming contract decision a pivotal moment for the franchise’s future.

He has not had the best 2025-26 season, averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 64 starts for a Golden State team that holds an underwhelming 36-41 record and will be participating in the Play-In tournament. Although they looked like a contender at the start of the season, their season has gone downhill due to injuries, including those of Jimmy Butler III and Stephen Curry. In their absence, Green continued to lead a shorthanded Warriors outfit and kept fighting for results.

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While his future remains a hot topic, Green’s immediate focus must be on the Play-In tournament, where a strong performance could significantly strengthen his negotiating position this offseason.