“I’ll Try And Get Klay (Thompson)”: Stephen Curry Makes Major Announcement Ahead of All-Star Game

We didn’t get to watch Stephen Curry participate in the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest this time. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a two-time winner of the contest, but a runner’s knee injury is forcing him out of the 2026 All-Star Game as well. However, Curry is not one to stay away from the action, as he reveals his plan to run it back with Klay Thompson and bring some magic back to the league’s annual tradition.

Curry appeared on the NBA Showtime program alongside several former players, including Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony. There, he was asked about participating in the Three-Point Contest next year, to which Curry responded affirmatively.

“Oh, 100%,” Curry told Ahmed Fareed of NBC. “I already scheduled it. We’re going to bring some people. Me, Dame, I’ll try and get Klay (Thompson). Let’s go.”

Curry’s reply made everyone on the pre-game All-Star panel super excited.

Interesting, he vowed to bring Thompson back for the Three-Point Contest, and if that happens, it will be a special moment for the fans who haven’t really caught a glimpse of the Splash Brothers together after their backcourt partnership in the Bay Area ended after 13 long years. They’ve won four rings and earned five All-Star selections.

However, this wasn’t Curry’s only highlight moment from the night. There was another Thompson-Curry crossover.

Curry, who is currently in sneaker free agency, rocked a special player’s edition of Thompson’s KT11 ANTA shoes. The unique silver sneakers represent the historic lifetime contract the Dallas Mavericks star signed with the brand. The “Make It Forever” colorway is inlaid with diamonds and highlights Thompson’s biggest career moments, including his 60-point game, 37-point quarter, and multiple championships with the Dubs.

Curry, being Curry, also capped the NBA Showtime program with a couple of trick shots from the NBC booth itself. It took him four tries, but the veteran managed to sink the shot at an angle where the backboard impaired his vision. It was the perfect way to amp up the fans ahead of the much-awaited NBA All-Star Game.

Stephen Curry will look to chase down Damian Lillard’s legacy in the Three-Point Contest

It is hard to imagine an NBA Three-Point Contest without Stephen Curry in it. People associate him with long-range shooting, and he is responsible for changing the league’s landscape towards shooting and overall efficiency. While fans would love to see him participate every year, the Warriors star has been irregular with these events. Curry has won the contest twice, in 2015 and 2021.

Curry took down Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, setting the record for the most final-round points in 2015. Thompson won the title the following year, while also tying his former teammate’s mark. That’s the level of excitement Curry intends to bring back to the event, a part of which Damian Lillard did yesterday.

Getty Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is congratulated by Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard after Warriors’ 125-121 win in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs’ Western Conference Semifinals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

This year’s Three-Point Contest was nerve-wracking. Both Damian Lillard and Devin Booker went toe-to-toe, with the former eventually etching his name in history. Lillard, who is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles that he sustained during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, was unbelievable, becoming only the third player in NBA history to win three contests, alongside Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

Lillard, who, in a late decision behind the scenes, wore the Portland Trail Blazers uniform for the first time this season, won the title with a whopping score of 29, making 21 of the 27 shots, including one of his two “From the Logo” shots, worth three points apiece.

Booker, on the other hand, started strong with two perfect racks. He already had 23 points when coming to the right corner for his Moneyball rack. Just when he was within two of Lillard’s score, he missed the final three shots to finish second. Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel finished third on the night.

So if Stephen Curry returns to the event, he will have to fight with Lillard, who currently has the most Three-Point Contest Titles among active players. The Warriors star would like to close that gap next season, and if the Trail Blazers veteran also shows up again, it would be nothing short of a spectacle.