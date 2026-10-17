“I’m Against It”: Joel Embiid’s Bold Admission Will Give LeBron James Flashbacks Of Epic Lakers Failure

Joel Embiid has made his position clear: the Philadelphia 76ers should not need their star players to abandon their strengths to make the team work. After Friday’s preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, the center explained how he wants the new-look roster to approach the season. His comments also bring back memories of LeBron James’ difficult partnership with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers.

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“I’m against the concept of sacrificing,” Embiid said after Friday’s preseason finale, as shared by Underdog NBA on X. “I think the way I explained it was you do what you do best, and we’re going to support you. … I don’t think anybody has to take a backseat.”

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Philadelphia lost 125-120 in overtime, finishing the preseason with a 1-3 record. Embiid recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and six assists. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and eight rebounds against his former team, and James finished with eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists. VJ Edgecombe was rested after playing the first three preseason games.

The numbers showed what the individual players could contribute, but the team is still learning how to bring those contributions together. The four stars combined for 14 turnovers.

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Brown acknowledged that the group was not where it wanted to be yet, while James said the players were still working on their rhythm and adjusting to one another.

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers Experiment Shows the Challenge of Combining Stars

James knows that putting several established players together does not guarantee success. In 2021, the Lakers acquired Westbrook to join James and Anthony Davis, hoping the three stars could lead another championship run.

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Instead, Los Angeles finished 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament. The team struggled to find a consistent identity, while injuries limited how often its leading players could share the court.

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James, Davis and Westbrook played only 21 games together that season. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range. He also averaged 3.8 turnovers per game.

The challenge was partly about how the players’ roles overlapped. Westbrook was at his best with the ball in his hands, attacking the basket and creating in transition. James also thrived as a primary playmaker, leaving the Lakers to work out how to divide their responsibilities. Injuries and roster construction further complicated the experiment, so the disappointing season cannot be attributed to one player alone.

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That history gives context to Embiid’s remarks, although he did not directly compare Philadelphia’s situation with Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles. His point was that players should be encouraged to use their strengths rather than being asked to abandon what makes them effective.

The 76ers have a different combination to manage. Embiid provides interior scoring, Maxey creates opportunities with his speed and ball-handling, Brown brings another scoring option, and James can organize the offense and create shots for teammates. The challenge is making those responsibilities complement one another rather than compete for the same possessions.

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ESPN has reported that Philadelphia has discussed using James as a point forward. That role could allow him to direct the offense while Maxey and Brown attack scoring opportunities and Embiid remains a central option inside. How effectively those roles fit together will become clearer once the regular season begins.

The preseason loss to Boston is not enough to determine whether the lineup will succeed. Philadelphia is still adjusting, and the team will need time to establish its rotations, offensive priorities, and defensive approach.

The 76ers open their regular season against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. That matchup will offer an early look at how the new group shares the ball and handles its responsibilities when the results begin to count.

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Embiid does not believe a star must sacrifice his strengths to help a team win. The Lakers’ Westbrook experiment showed that those strengths still need to fit together. Philadelphia’s challenge is to prove that its stars can do both.