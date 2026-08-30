“I’m Beating Bronny (James)”: Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed Makes Bold Claim on Lakers Star

Bronny James has already shown that he can move on a basketball court. Now, a clip of the Lakers guard doing something completely different has IShowSpeed convinced that he has found a matchup he can win.

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Speed came across footage of James playing soccer and could not believe what he was seeing.

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“Wait, why does Bronny look kinda nice?” Speed said while reacting to the clip, which was shared by Bleacher Report on Instagram Saturday.

Then came the confidence.

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“Bro, in football, bro, I am beating Bronny in football. Y’all know me, I’m literally one of the best footballers alive.”

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To be fair, Speed has done enough on a soccer field to make the claim more than just talk.

He has played in several charity soccer games and scored for the YouTube All Stars in their victory at the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium. He also scored twice in the 2026 YouTube FIFA Creator Cup in Central Park.

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But Bronny has some history with the sport too.

Long before basketball became his main focus, James played soccer growing up. He even helped his sixth-grade team win a soccer league championship.

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James also revealed that background while speaking to reporters ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Nah. I mean, I played other sports,” James said. “I played soccer. Wasn’t allowed to play football by mom, didn’t allow that.”

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The “football” James mentioned there was American football. His father, LeBron James, played the sport as a wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary, but Bronny’s mother did not allow him to play it.

Soccer was different.

And James’ old skills were still pretty easy to spot when he stepped onto the field again in August 2026. During an informal game, his ball control and footwork stood out to spectators, particularly because fans are much more used to seeing him with a basketball in his hands. He had shown off similar footwork at Fanatics Fan Fest earlier in the year.

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That is where Speed’s challenge gets a little more interesting.

Soccer has been a huge part of Speed’s rise online. His obsession with the sport became especially well known after a livestream donation asking him to name his favorite player led to his now-famous Cristiano Ronaldo reaction.

Since then, Speed has met Ronaldo, followed the sport around the world and even performed at a closing ceremony connected to the 2026 World Cup.

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So Speed certainly has the soccer résumé and the confidence to make this interesting.

Bronny, however, has a much bigger basketball season waiting for him.

The 2026-27 season will be his third with the Lakers, who are moving into a new era after LeBron left Los Angeles for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. The Lakers have also decided to protect Bronny’s $2.3 million salary for next season, and he is already preparing for the new campaign alongside Luka Dončić in Slovenia.

A Bronny-Speeed soccer showdown probably is not happening anytime soon.

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But after seeing what James can do with the ball at his feet, Speed has already decided how it would end.