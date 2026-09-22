“I’m Better on Court”: Kevin Durant & Ime Udoka Seemingly in Disagreement on Rockets Media Day

Houston asked a lot from Kevin Durant last season. He answered by playing 78 regular-season games and logging 2,840 minutes, helping the Rockets finish 52-30 before their playoff run ended much sooner than they wanted.

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The problem became even clearer in the postseason. Durant was available for just one of Houston’s six first-round games against the Lakers after a right knee injury kept him out of Game 1 and a left ankle sprain in Game 2 ended his series. Now, with more depth around him, the Rockets have another plan for the 2026-27 season.

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Ime Udoka wants to get Durant’s minutes down. Durant, however, does not seem interested in reducing his workload simply because of his age.

“We will play more people. It’s easier said than done to play a 10-man rotation, but there are a lot of deserving guys. We want to get Amen and Kevin’s minutes down.”

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Durant was then asked about the message from Udoka and Rafael Stone. His response was direct.

“Why? I’m better on the court. The team is better when I’m on the court.”

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He later added, “It’s been the same message from me for a long time, I’m better on the court. The team is better when I’m on the court.”

The difference is not that Durant wants to play every minute regardless of the situation. He understands there are times when sitting makes sense, especially if Houston has already taken control of a game. What he does not want is a reduction that happens simply because he is older or has played a lot of minutes.

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“Not just for the sake of getting my minutes down just because he’s older or he played a lot of minutes. That’s what I’m supposed to be training for is to play the long haul, play 48 minutes a night.”

That mindset is not new for Durant. In January, during the same heavy workload that saw him play 36.4 minutes per game, he said, “I feel great. That’s what I’m paid to do. I get paid 50-something million dollars to be available and play… so it’s on me to prepare the right way so I can be ready for 40-plus minutes. I’m preparing for 48 minutes a night.”

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The numbers show just how much Houston relied on him. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three. His 2,840 minutes ranked second in the NBA behind Amen Thompson. He was also one of only a handful of players aged 37 or older to reach 2,800 minutes in a season.

That workload makes Udoka’s approach easier to understand. Houston has more depth this season, with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams back, along with Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Udoka has previously said the plan was to rely less on Durant once the roster was healthier.

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“We definitely want to shave those minutes down… That was the plan going into the season… Having Fred and Steven back next year, we don’t want to rely on anybody.”

Durant is not completely against that idea. He is willing to come out of games when Houston has already handled its business.

“If we handle our business the first three quarters, then maybe.”

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But when the Rockets actually need him, Durant wants the choice to remain his.

“I get the concern, but if the game needs me to be out there, I want to be out there.”

That leaves Houston with a clear balancing act. Udoka wants a deeper rotation and fewer minutes for Durant, while Durant believes staying ready for heavy minutes is part of his job. After seeing how much they needed him last season and how quickly his playoff run ended once injuries struck, finding the middle ground could be one of Houston’s biggest challenges this season.