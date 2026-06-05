“I’m Better Than This”: Victor Wembanyama Reveals Disappointed Gregg Popovich’s Blunt Message After Spurs’ Game 1 Loss to Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs and their home crowd arrived expecting a statement, but instead were left with a setback. In his first NBA Finals appearance, the French phenom saw his championship debut end in a 105–95 loss as the Spurs surrendered home-court advantage in Game 1. Watching from a suite above the court at Frost Bank Center was Gregg Popovich, surrounded by Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and the franchise legends who helped build the Spurs’ dynasty.

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As the final buzzer sounded and disappointment settled over the arena, the significance of the moment was impossible to miss. Yet in the hours that followed, a message came from that suite to the locker room below – a message from Popovich himself, and now the player at the center of San Antonio’s title hopes has shared those words with the world. Victor Wembanyama confirmed after Game 1 that Popovich reached out to him. The message was blunt and brief:

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“In the big lines it was that ‘I’ve been bad, and that I’m better than this.’”

Wembanyama wasn’t arguing. “Every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that,” he said at the postgame podium.

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He shot 6-of-21 from the field and attempted 10 threes in his NBA Finals debut.

That Popovich felt compelled to reach out at all says something. This is a man who spent five championship seasons teaching Tim Duncan how to be great, who turned a quiet Virgin Islands teenager into the greatest power forward who ever lived. When he texts you that you’re better than this, it’s not a consolation. It’s a standard being reset.

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The relationship between the two has been building all season.

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When the Spurs returned home after Games 3 and 4 of their second-round series against Minnesota with Wembanyama having just been ejected for a flagrant elbow on Naz Reid, Popovich was at the airport waiting.

“He maybe wanted to make a statement, or make his talking even more impactful, by being there,” Wembanyama said afterward. “As always, when he speaks, everybody listens.”

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Then, after the Game 7 win over Oklahoma City, Wembanyama was visibly emotional at the podium and spoke about Popovich with barely contained feeling:

“He goes through some things we can’t even imagine. So, I need to call him. I need to see. I need to talk to him because there’s no way I can understand right now how he feels.”

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When the team landed back in San Antonio, Wembanyama said he saw Popovich right away, the emotion of that reunion something he said he hadn’t felt in a long time.

So when Popovich watched Game 1 of the Finals from that suite and picked up his phone, Wembanyama knew exactly what weight that message carried.

The Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to win 105-95, closing the game on an 11-0 run that held San Antonio to just 14 fourth-quarter points.

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The Spurs’ worst output in any quarter this entire postseason. Jalen Brunson, who had left the court briefly in the first quarter with an injury scare, scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth, sealing it with a corner three and a falling pull-up jumper in the final two minutes.

The Spurs had the lead with two minutes to play. They scored two points from that point on. Wembanyama himself acknowledged the shift:

“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go.”

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The how of the collapse is where it gets uncomfortable. Mitch Johnson’s postgame comment centered on one failure above all else:

“We’ve got to get him moving in space and towards the rim, whether that’s on rolls or running in transition,” Johnson said. “We need the pressure on the rim and the force in the paint.”

The fatigue question hovered over all of it. Nick Wright flagged it plainly on television:

“Victor Wembanyama has been running on a quarter tank since the double-overtime game. And that was seven games ago. Him going 49 minutes, headed into these playoffs he had only gone above 40 twice in his career, and never above 43. All you have to do is look at what his shot profile has looked like since that game.”

Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox combined to shoot just 9-for-34 from the floor and 2-for-13 from beyond the arc, an offensive collapse from the team’s two primary creators that no amount of individual brilliance from the supporting cast could absorb.

Tactically, New York kept it simple, and that simplicity exposed something

Kendrick Perkins did not soften his take on ESPN’s First Take: “I’ma tell the Spurs fans this, y’all got a problem. … The DPOY got exposed last night. He showed the world that Wemby can’t guard him.”

The accusation was pointed at Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds and delivered what Brian Windhorst called one of the best defensive performances of his career.

“They didn’t do any trick defense or trick coverage on Victor Wembanyama,” Windhorst said on ESPN. “They didn’t do nothing crazy. They put their center on him, and Victor Wembanyama could not pass Karl Towns.”

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Rather than keeping Wembanyama attached to Towns as the Spurs had done for much of their regular-season meetings, Mitch Johnson opted to use Vassell, Champagnie, or Keldon Johnson on the Knicks center, freeing Wemby to roam. The thinking was that this would allow Wembanyama to rotate and protect the rim while disrupting New York’s downhill attack.

Instead, it left Towns operating around the elbows against smaller defenders, and every attempt by Wembanyama to get loose on cuts or rolls was met with physical resistance that disrupted his timing before he could build any momentum. The knock Wembanyama absorbed in the third quarter that sent him limping to the bench may have compounded the problem in the final stretch, though he declined to use it as a reason.

Shaquille O’Neal, after the game, was direct:

“Coach has to get Victor the ball more inside. For Victor, you gotta play better. The way he played, not good enough. 6 of 21 is not going to get it done. 10 threes is not going to get it done. You have to make some mental adjustments and say, ‘we cannot lose Game 2.’”

Everyone, it seems, is delivering the same message through different mouths. But only one of them built a dynasty. Coach Johnson expressed confidence that Wembanyama’s self-accountability would drive a response:

“He definitely holds himself accountable. I would suspect he’ll learn a lot of things from tonight’s game and come out with a good approach in Game 2.”

Wembanyama’s own verdict was the clearest framing of all.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good.”

Popovich already told him what normal looks like. ​​​​​​​​​​​