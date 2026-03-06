“I’m Coming Back”: Draymond Green Reveals Stephen Curry’s Private Conversation After Warriors-Rockets

The stakes were highest when the Golden State Warriors played against a phenomenal Houston Rockets team led by Kevin Durant. The Dubs are looking at play-in contention, which is also hanging by a thread, without their superstar. But the Warriors pulled a stunning overtime 115-113 victory against all odds. Maybe Draymond Green & Co’s extra hustle had to do with a little motivation from Stephen Curry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Warriors are doing everything to stay in postseason contention for Curry’s impending return. That was beyond evident today and it spurred an emotional message from The Chef to the team. Draymond Green told veteran Warriors insider, Anthony Slater that Steph texted him after the game, fueling the Warriors’ survival at a critical juncture of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry, who has missed the last 12 games with a right knee injury, was quick to celebrate his teammates’ resilience from afar, sending Green a text filled with “a bunch of exclamation marks” and the message: “Y’all did that.”

Addressing the team’s mindset during the slump, Green emphasized that the goal isn’t perfection, but persistence. “Nobody’s expecting us to go on a 10-game win streak, but you just got to stay afloat. You can’t let things go too far south… If his body allows him to get back, I know he will come back. He’s not wanting to just shut it down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was Curry’s personal assurance to Green that resonated most within a short-handed locker room fighting to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. “He’s texting me today, like, ‘Keep going. I know it’s tough, but promise you, I’m coming back,'” Green confirmed to Slater.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite the challenge of his rehab process that has kept him out since late January, Green noted that Stephen Curry remains unrattled and is staying positive around the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green’s antics and Warriors’ hustle make an overtime thriller

Curry’s message was underscored by a chaotic, gutsy performance at the Toyota Center on Thursday night. Facing a Houston Rockets squad led by Kevin Durant, the Warriors had to overcome their offense while missing Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Will Richard, and Gary Payton II. All the two-way players double-timed to present one of the best road games the Warriors have had all season.

It was vintage DrayMagic all over the 35 minutes he played. While making 10 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, he racked up 3 fouls. One of them was a tech (his 12th of the season) for grabbing Jabari Smith Jr.’s right ankle which he’s injured before. Overall, he was a dog on defense and spacing. He dictated his teammates’ emotions tonight, and it showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gui Santos stretched his skills the entire time to make 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block that overshadowed the seven turnovers he had. Al Horford took on Amen Thompson one-on-one and drained a jump hook over him. Brandin Podziemski’s 26 points tonight defined the Warriors’ win.

Curry is officially scheduled for a medical re-evaluation around Tuesday, March 10. While he has been dealing with runner’s knee (patellofemoral pain syndrome) since January 30. The prognosis so far has been good, and if he’s fulfilling his promise to Green, the team is going to stay “afloat.”