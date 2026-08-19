“I’m Fully Committed”: 24-Year-Old NBA Champion Becomes GM in Return to Alma Mater Ahead of New Season

In a landmark move that deepens the connection between collegiate athletics and the professional ranks, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has officially joined the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball program as its new General Manager.

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The Santa Barbara roster under head coach Joe Pasternack gets real-time NBA mentorship from the 24-year-old champion, as the former Gaucho standout returns to his alma mater in a strategic advisory role designed to elevate the program’s national profile ahead of the 2026–27 season. In his new capacity, Mitchell will be focusing on student-athlete mentorship, brand development, and strengthening alumni and donor engagement.

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“UC Santa Barbara changed my life in so many ways,” Mitchell said regarding his appointment, as shared by Thunder beat writer Justin Martinez. “The university, the basketball program and the Santa Barbara community believed in me and helped shape me into the player and person I am today. I truly believe there is no limit to what UCSB basketball can accomplish. Taking on this role is an opportunity to give back to a place that has given me so much and to support Coach Pasternack and the team however I can. I’m fully committed to helping elevate the program and continuing to build something special here.”

Selected 38th overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft after a stellar three-year career at UCSB, Mitchell won an NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder during his 2024–25 rookie campaign. At UCSB, he was a three-time All-Big West selection, the 2022 Big West Freshman of the Year, and the 2023 Big West Player of the Year, leading the Gauchos to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

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While NBA veterans have waited till later in their careers to join the collegiate ranks in such positions, Mitchell’s appointment this early in his career is a big move by the program.

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Arnhold Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky lauded Mitchell as an “exceptional player” and an “extraordinary leader,” while Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack called him “living proof you can become an NBA superstar from UCSB.”

The move also drew strong backing from the Thunder front office.

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“Ajay has all the qualities to set a vision for his Alma Mater,” said Sam Presti, Thunder Executive VP and GM. “However, more importantly, what Ajay possesses is the appreciation for the importance of relationships and commitment in pursuit of that vision. That’s why I’m truly looking forward to watching his unique influence on a place that I know holds so much meaning to him personally.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault added: “Ajay is not only a tremendous player, but a tremendous ambassador for UC Santa Barbara… We are thrilled to see him give back to his college program in this way.”

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Mitchell joins a growing cohort of active and former NBA players who have stepped into general manager or advisory roles for their college teams, including Stephen Curry (Davidson), Damian Lillard (Weber State), Trae Young (Oklahoma), and Shaquille O’Neal (Sacramento State).

As Mitchell prepares for an expanded role with the Thunder following recent roster shifts in OKC, his off-court vision ensures that UCSB’s future remains equally bright.