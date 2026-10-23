“I’m Happy to Be Here”: 76ers Please LeBron James With Wholesome Gesture for Daughter Zhuri And Wife Savannah in Attendance

LeBron James had a solid start to the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener. It had boos, cheers, and, importantly, a warm welcome. He is still adjusting to life with a new franchise, but the Sixers have already found a way to make his transition more personal. The superstar had his wife, Savannah, and daughter Zhuri in attendance for a night that nearly went wrong on the court.

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Instead, the organization ensured the 12-year-old birthday girl had a special moment of her own. It gave James another reason to appreciate his new home.

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“For me, this is my fourth time being able to have a home opener for a different franchise,” Bron said, speaking to the reporters after the historic comeback. “You know, it’s great to be able to go out and just do what I love to do and just, you know, be well received.”

LeBron James & Co. came back from a 29-point deficit to decimate the Cavaliers late in the game. A perfect birthday gift for his daughter.

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“My daughter was here. She turned 12 today. They put her name and told her happy birthday on the Jumbotron. They sat courtside. That was super cool, man. My mom was here as well. So super special for me to be able to have moments like this in this building, in this city, probably one of the best sports cities in the world, along with a couple of other cities. But Philly is damn sure right up at the top. So I’m happy to be here. I’m extremely happy. I love these boys in this locker room, and hopefully we continue to do something special throughout the season.”

The birthday tribute came during a game that had tested the patience of Philadelphia’s home crowd.

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Savannah James shared the picture of the jumbotron wish on her Instagram story. A closer look at it revealed the score. The Sixers were down 35-62. Things could have gone sideways if the deficit remained that way at the end of the clock. The fans were already booing.

Luckily, the team had a brilliant second half to turn things in their favor.

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Zhuri watched from courtside alongside Savannah and her grandmother, Gloria James, donning a No. 23 Sixers jersey.

The gesture also carried added meaning given the family’s new circumstances.

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LeBron James has spoken about how difficult it is to be away from Savannah, whom he has described as his backbone. With the family balancing life between Philadelphia and Los Angeles during the season, having them in the arena for an important milestone offered the superstar comfort.

Speaking of Savannah, he had earlier said, “Without her, I wouldn’t even be in a position to do what I do and love the game the way I do. She has always been my backbone.”

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The celebration extended beyond the arena, too.

James shared birthday tributes to Zhuri on social media, affectionately referring to her as his “Princess” and “Mama Face.” After the game, he also reshared footage of the Jumbotron moment.

On the court, the Sixers had their own reason to celebrate. The team fought their way back into the contest. James finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, helping the team complete the comeback. On a personal level, it was his highest-ever comeback from a deficit.

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The performance gave the home crowd a very different ending from the one it had expected at halftime.

The Sixers still have work to do as they build chemistry and pursue their season goals.

But James’ comments made it clear that he appreciates the welcome he has received from both the organization and the city. A historic comeback secured the win; the birthday tribute helped make his first home night in Philadelphia memorable for another reason.