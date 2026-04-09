“I’m in a Tough Spot”: Cade Cunningham Gets Honest on NBA’s 65-Game Rule Costing Him Major Honors

Who knew diving for a loose ball on March 17 would put a question mark on Cade Cunningham’s health status? Fortunately, the collapsed lung issue is behind him as the Detroit Pistons star was back on his feet in three weeks. While the 2x All-Star is back and scored a double-double, for the time missed, he won’t be eligible for any All-Star team selections or even a potential MVP trophy.

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This has put Cade in a conundrum. “It’s tough for me right now this year because I think I did a lot of work to be in consideration for awards and all-NBA and all that stuff. I’m in a tough spot, but I think it’ll all play out how it’s supposed to play out. Trying to, you know, do my best to help my team win,” said Cunningham after the win against the Bucks.

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Remember, he has missed the last 11 games after diving on the floor for a ball against the Washington Wizards. If he participates in the final two games in Charlotte and Indiana, Cade Cunningham will be at 64 games, still short of salvaging his MVP candidacy. But there could be a way out. “I’m hearing all this stuff about exceptions and all this other stuff. I don’t know how all that stuff works; I’ll just keep, you know, doing my job day by day, and whatever comes will come. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

The 24-year-old did not view the 65-game rule as negative. “I respect the rule and think it’s a good rule,” he told reporters on Wednesday. Even though the rules are set in stone, there is an “extraordinary circumstances challenge” that exists in the collective bargaining agreement that would allow an independent arbitrator to decide the outcome of Cade Cunningham’s decision if he decides to appeal.

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Like Cunningham, several stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have been impacted by the 65-game rule. Even Luka Doncic is currently ineligible due to a season-ending hamstring injury, but has already made an appeal. Similarly, Cade first needs to play in one of the remaining two games to qualify for an appeal.

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After the injury, he seemed on the right track as he played for 26 minutes and dropped 13 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal, and a block each. It was the first game back since the injury so the production and minutes played were limited. But during the season, the Pistons star had 24.4 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while going 46.2% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, leading Detroit to the #1 spot in the East. While the injury and award-related impact is real, this also had a major impact on Cade’s health.

Cade Cunningham opens up about complicated health issue

“I was kind of beat up. I was panicking a lot, you know, just with what I was feeling and stuff. So, you know, they [the medical staff] helped get me comfortable and helped me get through that. Once I got to the house, just a lot of resting. Couldn’t get my heart rate up, which was boring.” Even though the condition was serious, he never gave up.

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Cade Cuuningham was even at the Pistons practice facility a few days after the diagnosis. Since the activity was limited due to the heart rate, he only worked with the trainers and not with the team on scrimmage. But that’s the dedication he put in during his time away from the hardwood. He was around his teammates and coaches, never missing a beat.

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That’s why everything worked in his epic return. Apart from him, even Isaiah Stewart returned after missing 13 games with a left calf strain. While Stewart didn’t appear in the second half, he finished with eight points and a rebound in 10 minutes. So, for the Pistons, it was a win on two fronts. Getting a positive result against the Bucks and also getting two of their star players back ahead of the playoffs.