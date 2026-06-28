“I’m in Those Meetings”: Ex-NFL Star Who Leaked Crucial Giannis to Miami Information Hints at Klay Thompson’s Trade

The biggest NBA moves often begin as rumors that sound too far-fetched to believe. A casual comment, an unexpected sighting or a cryptic remark can quickly disappear into the offseason noise until weeks later, it suddenly looks prophetic. That’s exactly why one familiar voice from South Florida has fans paying attention again.

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That voice belongs to former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Weeks before Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami, Johnson claimed on Nightcap that the two-time MVP was house hunting in South Florida. At the time, the claim was largely dismissed, but the blockbuster deal eventually became reality. Now Johnson believes another veteran star could be next.

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“Matter of fact, you know, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex going to be there too. You hear me?”

Sharpe responded in visible disbelief, “Oh! Klay?” To this, Ocho replied, “Yeah…I ain’t telling you what I heard. I’m telling you what I know, uh? I’m in those meetings, I’m behind closed doors, with the important figures who make the decisions. I may act a fool, but I ain’t one.”

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Imago Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joe Johnson quickly backed the basketball fit, arguing Miami still needs another reliable perimeter shooter around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Thompson’s résumé certainly supports that idea. The four-time NBA champion owns a career 40.9% mark from three and remains one of the league’s most respected catch-and-shoot threats despite entering the later stages of his career.

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Miami’s need extends beyond simple three-point percentage. Trading Tyler Herro and other rotation pieces for Giannis significantly reduced the team’s perimeter firepower, leaving Erik Spoelstra searching for proven floor spacing around two stars who do most of their damage inside the arc. That’s precisely the role Thompson has filled throughout his NBA career.

Even at 36, Thompson still provides value without needing the ball in his hands. Last season, he shot 38.3% from beyond the arc despite operating in one of the league’s toughest shot diets, and from December through March he connected on 41.8% of his threes on more than 7.5 attempts per game. For a player like Giannis, whose game thrives with maximum spacing, that kind of off-ball gravity could prove just as valuable as Thompson’s scoring.

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Yet basketball fit is only half the equation. Building a trade is far more complicated, especially after Miami exhausted much of its draft capital and financial flexibility to land Antetokounmpo.

Can Miami add Klay after their Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

Thompson is entering the final year of the three-year, $50 million contract he signed with Dallas, where he’ll earn $17.46 million next season. His expiring deal naturally makes him an intriguing trade candidate, particularly for teams looking to maximize a championship window.

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Now, the Miami Heat might still have some room to accommodate Thompson even after completing the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

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Although Miami sits well above the salary cap, the Heat remain below both luxury-tax aprons after the Giannis trade, leaving a narrow path to add another veteran. However, league rules mean Thompson cannot simply be absorbed into the roster. Any deal would almost certainly require matching salary, making a player such as Nikola Jovic one of the few realistic centerpieces in a potential package.

The bigger obstacle may not be money at all. Miami surrendered significant draft capital to acquire Giannis, leaving the front office with limited assets to entice Dallas. While Thompson’s expiring contract could appeal to a rebuilding Mavericks team, convincing Dallas to take on long-term salary without premium draft compensation remains the biggest hurdle.

Thompson isn’t the only veteran Miami has been linked to, with Khris Middleton also emerging as a potential low-cost target in free agency. Still, Ochocinco’s latest claim carries extra intrigue because of how accurately he foreshadowed the Giannis blockbuster weeks before it happened. Whether that track record repeats itself remains to be seen, but if Pat Riley is still searching for shooting around Giannis and Bam, Thompson’s name is unlikely to disappear from the conversation anytime soon.