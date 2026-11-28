Victor Wembanyama has reached extraordinary heights early in the 2026–27 NBA season. The San Antonio Spurs superstar has emerged as one of the league’s most dominant offensive players while continuing to establish himself as arguably its most imposing defensive presence. However, even with his remarkable production, the 23-year-old knows there is still an important part of his game that needs improvement.

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Wembanyama made that clear after San Antonio’s 99–96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. During his postgame interview on NBA on Prime, the former NBA star compared Wembanyama’s dominance around the basket to Shaquille O’Neal. The Frenchman responded with a humorous comparison of his own.

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“I gotta say, I’m just like Shaq free-throw-shooting-wise right now,” Wembanyama said with a laugh in a video shared on X.

The joke came after another frustrating night at the free-throw line. Despite finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds, Wembanyama converted only three of his eight attempts from the charity stripe, a 37.5% shooting performance.

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Wembanyama’s production against the Lakers was another reminder of how difficult he has become to contain. He scored 25 points, collected 16 rebounds, recorded four steals and added two blocks as San Antonio overcame a 20-point deficit to secure the win.

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However, his free-throw shooting remained a noticeable weakness throughout the contest.

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One of his missed attempts came with less than a minute remaining and the Spurs holding a narrow lead. Fortunately for San Antonio, De’Aaron Fox recovered the offensive rebound, allowing Stephon Castle to knock down a clutch three-pointer that extended the advantage to six.

The sequence helped the Spurs protect their lead and eventually close out the 99–96 victory. Castle finished with a game-high 26 points, while Wembanyama’s presence on both ends proved crucial to the comeback.

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Still, the free-throw numbers were difficult to overlook. Wembanyama entered the game shooting 77.8% from the line this season, already below the efficiency he had established during his first three NBA campaigns.

The comparison to O’Neal was particularly fitting because free throws were famously one of the few weaknesses in the Hall of Famer’s otherwise dominant game. Shaq finished his NBA career shooting just 52.7% from the charity stripe, frequently giving opponents an opportunity to keep games close by sending him to the line.

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Wembanyama is nowhere near that level of career inefficiency, but his recent struggles show why he wants to address the issue before it becomes a recurring problem.

Wembanyama is working to fix his free-throw mechanics

The encouraging part for San Antonio is that Wembanyama has already demonstrated an ability to improve his shooting mechanics.

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During his rookie season in 2023–24, he converted 79.6% of his free throws. He improved to 83.6% in 2024–25 before finishing the 2025–26 campaign at 82.7%.

Those numbers show that Wembanyama can be a reliable shooter from the line, making his current dip in efficiency something worth monitoring rather than a permanent weakness.

He has also spoken previously about the difficulty of handling a basketball with his unusually large hands. In an earlier interview, Wembanyama explained that the ball initially felt too small, forcing him to adjust his shooting motion to avoid having his thumb interfere with his release.

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That experience makes his comparison to Shaq even more interesting. Both players have had to navigate the challenges that come with their extraordinary physical dimensions, although Wembanyama has already shown considerably better free-throw touch over his NBA career.

At 23, the Spurs star is still developing and finding ways to make his already exceptional game even more complete. His ability to dominate offensively and defensively has put him among the league’s elite, but consistent free-throw shooting could make him even more difficult to stop.

Wembanyama can laugh about being like Shaq at the line. However, if he wants to maximize his potential and become an even more unstoppable force, improving that part of his game will remain an important priority.