Stephen Curry has acknowledged that his NBA career could be approaching its final chapter. The Golden State Warriors star admitted that his latest contract extension may be the last of his playing career, even as he continues to compete at the highest level.

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Curry signed a two-year, $116 million extension in September, keeping him under contract with Golden State through the 2028-29 season. The deal could take him into his 20th NBA season, making his comments about retirement particularly significant. During his conversation with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Curry addressed the possibility of this being his final contract.

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“I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed. I’m not afraid to say it. But maybe I’ll surprise myself and want to keep going.”

Curry’s comments come after a difficult stretch with injuries. A right knee issue kept him out for 27 consecutive games during the 2025-26 season. The Warriors diagnosed the problem as patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, and his absence forced the team to manage his workload carefully.

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His latest setback is a right oblique tear suffered during Golden State’s November 11 game against the Houston Rockets. Curry left in the first quarter, and the Warriors expected him to miss close to a month. The injury has once again interrupted his season just as the team looks to establish consistency.

Before the setback, Curry was averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across 10 appearances, while shooting 45.7% from the three-point range. His production showed that he remains an elite offensive threat when available.

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The recurring injuries have also made availability a priority for Curry. He previously acknowledged the importance of staying healthy if the Warriors want to remain competitive late in the season.

“If we want to be any semblance of a threat come the end of the year, I need to be available,” he said.

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Curry has also shown that he is willing to adapt as his career progresses. He indicated that accepting a smaller role would not affect his ego, provided it helps the Warriors compete for a championship. That willingness suggests he is considering how he can contribute beyond being the team’s primary offensive option.

Although Curry believes his current contract could be his last, he has not announced a retirement date or ruled out playing beyond the agreement. His comments leave open the possibility that he could continue if he remains healthy and still wants to compete.

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However, Curry has spoken about the idea of retirement previously. While appearing on the Stephen A. Smith show in October, he admitted to thinking about the end of the road.

“No, I think about the end of the road every day. I think that’s, that’s okay. I think that’s a, it’s a motivator, right? Like I, it’s an idea that I can’t just kind of neither, I go through the motions, but you can’t like just not get whatever you need to do out of every single day and not have the most fun and joy when I’m out there playing because wins or losses, I’m the most competitive guy in the room.”

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This isn’t the only time Curry has spoken about whether the 2026-27 season may be his last, having done so after signing his latest extension as well. However, for now, his immediate priority is recovering from the oblique injury and returning to the court. The Warriors will need their leading scorer available as they pursue a stronger position in the Western Conference.

Curry’s admission is not a retirement announcement. Instead, it offers a glimpse into how he is thinking about the final years of his career while still leaving the door open to continuing beyond his current deal.