“I’m Not an Idiot”: LeBron James Reveals Private Text to JJ Redick on Taking Backseat to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

Over the last month, the Los Angeles Lakers have started to look less like a one-man LeBron James operation and more like a dual-engine offense driven by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Over the last fifteen games, both guards have controlled the pace, created shots, and carried the scoring load. That shift has helped the Purple and Gold climb the Western Conference standings, but it has also forced James into a lower-usage role.

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As the Lakers leaned into that new hierarchy, the chemistry between the three stars looked seamless. James stepping back wasn’t a weakness, it became the system. The offense flowed cleaner, roles were defined, and the results followed almost immediately.

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That evolution didn’t happen by accident. Speaking on Mind The Game with Steve Nash, James revealed that he personally reached out to JJ Redick and the coaching staff with a message that defined his mindset during this stretch.

“I texted JJ, I texted one of our assistant coaches, and told them I want to talk to them,” James told Nash. “I told them, ‘I will figure it out.’ I’m a winner, and I know what I can do for this ball club for us to win and for those guys to be the best that they can be… I guess I’m not an idiot.”

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The numbers backed it up. The Lakers went on a dominant run through March, with Doncic averaging around 36 points and Reaves adding over 21 per game while the supporting cast settled into defined roles. James saw that rhythm developing and made a conscious decision to preserve it, leaning into facilitation and off-ball impact instead of forcing control.

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“I just think it’s simple, just not be an idiot and I’m not an idiot,” LeBron James reasserted. “First of all, I am well aware of my game and what I can do for a basketball team. I’ve never had a position, so I know I have the ability to be put in any position that can see a team win, even if it’s taking away some of the things I’ve always done.

“So understanding that, and having the little injury that I had, watching the team play and watching the team have some success, I’m sitting back, and I’m like ‘AR and Luka look like they’re just playing free.’ They look like when LeBron is not playing, they look like they don’t have to cater to me… So when I was making my way back and coming back to the lineup, I went to both of them and said, ‘Listen, don’t worry about me on the floor, whatever mindset y’all been in while I was not playing, just stay there. Be aggressive, y’all got the ball in your hands, I will figure it out,’ don’t confuse it.”

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This isn’t new for James. Throughout his career, he has adjusted to fit winning environments, whether it was sharing control with Dwyane Wade in Miami or handing primary scoring duties to Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. That same adaptability is showing up again in Los Angeles, reinforcing why his basketball IQ has always outweighed ego.

That balance, however, has now been disrupted. Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, while Reaves was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain after multiple scans. Both are expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, removing the very structure that fueled the Lakers’ recent surge.

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With Doncic and Reaves out, the spotlight returns on LeBron James

With Doncic and Reaves sidelined, the Lakers felt the impact immediately in a 134-128 loss to Dallas. Even a vintage 30-point, 15-assist performance from James wasn’t enough to offset the offensive void, as the team struggled to replicate its previous rhythm.

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But the defensive repercussions of these injury setbacks will be evident in the coming weeks, especially in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers led the NBA in clutch defensive efficiency, holding opponents to a league-low 35.1% FG in the final five minutes of close games.

With Doncic and Reaves out, James will no longer feature as the connective facilitator spotting up for step-backs or kickouts; instead, King James must reclaim alpha usage.

“It was a shot to the heart and to the chest and to the mainframe with Luka … I woke up from my nap yesterday, and then saw that [Austin] news and I was like, ‘Sh*t,” James said last week.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Currently on a two-game losing streak, the Lakers have already slipped to fourth in the Western Conference standings. They host the defending champions OKC Thunder, at the Crypto.com Arena tonight. James is listed as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s matchup due to injury management on a foot injury. While not considered a new acute injury, his status is day-to-day as the Lakers navigate a shorthanded roster.

The remaining schedule offers little room for error, with matchups against the Warriors, Jazz, and Suns looming. Redick’s system will lean heavily on pick-and-rolls and isolation sets to maximize James’ playmaking, but the bigger question remains durability. At 41, carrying that workload into the postseason will test even him. And with the structure that once empowered Doncic and Reaves now gone, the Lakers are right back where they started — relying on LeBron to figure it out again.