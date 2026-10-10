“I’m Not an Idiot”: Stephen Curry Speaks Out on Chatter Around Warriors’ Offseason

Social media chatter has become an undeniable part of sports discourse. This is as true for basketball as any other sport and being one of the game’s biggest names, Stephen Curry is no stranger to the things people say.

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In 2022, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship with Curry as their centerpiece. He was the Finals MVP and this is a high the team hasn’t been able to replicate in recent history. NBC Sports asked Curry how he reacts to fans chattering about how the front office hasn’t done enough to build a winning roster around him.

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“I’m not an idiot,” Curry said after the team’s fourth day of training camp. “I know what it means in the sense of that window we had. We were coming off of ’22, there were opportunities to get better, add new talent, and some worked out, some didn’t, and the jury is still out on how we end this entire journey with a competitive mindset.”

Curry acknowledged that the Warriors’ odds look tough heading into the 2026–27 NBA season. Since winning the 2022 championship, Golden State has reached the second round twice – losing in 2023 and 2025, and missed the playoffs twice, in 2024 and 2026.

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In the 2025-26 season, Curry missed 39 games due to knee issues. The Warriors ended the season with only 37 wins, placing 10th in the Western Conference. Heading into the next season, Curry is already 38 years old, pushing himself to his physical limits every season.

“We knew there’s never really going to be a scenario where we’re going to be in the favorites conversation from a championship-contending perspective. … So, all I have to say, I’ve had a really amazing career and journey. I want to win. All the other chatter doesn’t necessarily matter to me in terms of how I grade our seasons.”

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Despite the team’s recent shortcomings, Stephen Curry does not stop dreaming of the trophy.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors prepare regardless of the chatter

The 2025-26 season was brutal for the Golden State Warriors due to multiple injuries. Their star forward, Jimmy Butler, suffered a torn ACL and is expected to be back by as early as January 2027 as he rehabs.

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Similarly, Moses Moody ruptured his left patellar tendon and is expected to make a return between December and March. On top of this, Curry’s Runner’s knee issue basically sealed the season for the Warriors.

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Now, expectations are somewhat low heading into the 2026-27 season with so many stars missing and recovering. Online conversations surrounding the team have been pessimistic for the most part. However, the team doesn’t let this pull them down.

“We’re embracing all of it,” Curry said. “It’s just funny and more entertaining with the external conversations and chatter about us, because we want to be relevant, we want to be competitive. We all know that. And when we’re not, it’s loud, so we embrace it.”

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At 38, Stephen Curry is still chasing that one last championship before he has to hang up his gloves. That’s the reason he keeps showing up to practice and on the court when his team needs him, and the upcoming season is his perfect chance.

That’s what is great about the NBA, according to the player. Every year is a fresh start and an opportunity to take it all home. If the team gets itself into championship shape in time, a trophy might just await them on the other side.