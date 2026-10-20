“I’m Not Chasing Money…Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness”: $173M NBA Champion Reveals His Ultimate Goal Ahead of Free Agency

Ahead of a pivotal season with the Brooklyn Nets, NBA champion forward Michael Porter Jr. offered a candid perspective on wealth, personal peace, and his upcoming free agency. It didn’t come on his own podcast, but during an impromptu street interview with content creator Brayden Zaroff.

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Running into the 28-year-old star on his way to record an episode of his own Curious Mike podcast, Zaroff snagged an exclusive conversation after proving he was already subscribed to MPJ’s YouTube channel.

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Reflecting on his journey from managing an $800 monthly living stipend during his brief college stint at Missouri to commanding a five-year contract with a $173 million salary, Porter made it clear that financial stability has not altered his core values.

“Money does not buy happiness,” Porter said when asked the old ‘if money buys happiness’ question. “I think you can take examples from a lot of people that have achieved wealth in this world and they are no more joyful, no more happy than they were before. I think you can do fun things with money, you can help people, but if you’re not using your wealth to impact others, you’re still going to be left with a void.”

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Porter will face unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2026–27 campaign. The 6’10 sharpshooter emphasized that contract figures will not dictate his next career decision.

“At this point man I’m not chasing money, I’m not chasing a number,” Porter explained. “I’m just chasing peace. You know like we just talked about money does not buy happiness. So I’m trying to be in the best situation for me and hopefully that’s Brooklyn where I’m at right now. I think we got something special going on and we can build this into a great organization.”

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When asked if there is a remaining career milestone he refuses to retire without achieving, the 2023 NBA champion pointed directly to on-court individual accolades.

“There’s nothing materialistic left in this world that I want to achieve but if I had to select one individual goal, I think last year I almost was an All-Star so that’s the goal this year is to have a better season than the last year, be more efficient and to get that All-Star.”

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MPJ concluded the interview with a brief apology to Zaroff for initially mistaking the interviewer. Following the viral interaction, Porter showed his appreciation for Zaroff’s work, dropping a supportive comment reading “my guy 🤟🏽” under the Instagram video.

Porter’s reflections arrive at a critical juncture for both him and the Nets. After signing a five-year rookie-max extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2021, initially valued at $173 million and potentially rising to $207 million through incentives, MPJ was traded to Brooklyn in July 2025 as part of a deal that sent Cameron Johnson to Denver.

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In his first full season as the Nets’ focal point in 2025–26, Porter delivered a career-best campaign, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and over 85% from the free-throw line.

Despite his stellar production, Porter’s $40.8 million salary for the 2026–27 season has placed him firmly in the trade spotlight. Industry insiders, including Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective, have highlighted Porter as one of the NBA’s premier trade candidates heading into the regular season.

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“I would just say that one player to watch this year just in general is Michael Porter Jr.,” Windhorst said.

Because Porter remains eligible for a lucrative multi-year extension but has yet to finalize a long-term deal with Brooklyn’s front office, rival teams are closely monitoring his status ahead of the mid-season trade deadline.

“Porter has not gotten a contract extension, he’s in the last year of his contract and he had a pretty good year last year after getting traded there by Denver and you know if a guy’s not in the contract extension, you think about you see a possible trade candidate,” Windy reported.

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Elsewhere, MPJ has repeatedly expressed a desire to remain in Brooklyn. His focus remains strictly on basketball and building a sustainable culture in Brooklyn.

Having already secured an NBA ring alongside Nikola Jokic in 2023 and earned over $150 million in career salary, Porter’s motivation is rooted in leadership and efficiency.

As the Nets kick off their regular season, Porter aims to build on his 24-point scoring average, earn his elusive first All-Star selection, and solidify his standing as a franchise cornerstone, whether in Brooklyn or beyond.