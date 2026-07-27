“I’m Not Going to Return”: $2.8 Million LeBron James Backup’s Past NBA Comments Resurface After Cavs Signing

The Cleveland Cavaliers were waiting for a LeBron James reunion who eventually signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs even had James Harden decline his player option and avoided any move for Jonathan Kuminga. But the hold-up also affected a former overall No. 5 pick of the 2015 draft, who made his return to the NBA.

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Mario Hezonja last played in the league during the 2019-20 season and was waived in November 2020. After an extended spell out of the NBA, the Croatian forward is back after signing a one-year $2.8 million deal with the Cavs. But the 31-year-old’s wild statement of not setting foot in the NBA is trending again.

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“I am not going to return to the NBA. I didn’t get the respect I deserved. Also, in my opinion, the NBA is more a show than the game itself.”

In 2022, he made those comments. Looking back, his grievance seems warranted. Despite being the No. 5 overall draft pick, he never truly had a starting role and had modest bench roles across five seasons in the NBA. Hezonja had stints with Orlando, New York, and Portland but never received the playing time, opportunities, or respect he believed his talent and draft status deserved.

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This sentiment is common among some international players that the NBA is “more a show than the game itself.” His highlight that fans mostly remember is from his Knicks stint when he had a clutch block on LeBron James. Entering the NBA at age 20 from Europe was challenging, and he struggled with adaptation.

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Earlier this year, former teammate Jusuf Nurkic, who hailed Hezonja as “generational talent,” detailed the issue.

“Lillard would pull up a three-pointer from half court. The next possession, Mario Hezonja would do the same. I’d tell him, ‘Hezi, you can’t do that…’ He was always an incredible talent. But he didn’t want to change himself or accept a smaller role on an NBA team.”

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Hezonja now appears willing to accept a reduced role in the NBA. Kevin O’Connor also reported that Mario Hezonja shot 38.4% on catch-and-shoot 3s in his four years with Real Madrid. It’s a big difference considering he just shot 31.9% of total 3s in the NBA. That’s why the Croatian can be a good addition for the Cavaliers.

Despite his claims of not returning, Hezonja took plenty of effort to make the move possible. Last week, Mario Hezonja informed Real Madrid management that he would exercise his NBA opt-out clause. Then paid the $850,000 NBA buyout fee at the last moment and became a free agent. At the time, he received strong interest to return to the NBA from Cleveland and Golden State.