“I’m Not Involved”: Adam Silver Confirms Stance on Clippers Punishment Over Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration Controversy

The much-anticipated All-Star Weekend has arrived! Los Angeles has spent weeks getting ready for these important festivities. However, before we get a chance to witness the Slam Dunk Contest or the three-point shooting competition, it was time for the All-Star press conference. While usually the questions asked during the presser are related to the weekend, this time around, they were directed at larger issues revolving around the league.

Everybody wanted to know Adam Silver’s stance regarding the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration deal, which accused the superstar forward and the hosts of this year’s All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Clippers, of circumventing their way through the league’s salary cap. More so, because it has been quite some time since Silver last spoke on the situation, and the league began its independent investigation.

“I haven’t come to any decisions whatsoever yet on the Clippers matter,” Silver told the reporters after they pressed him to reveal when the league would be coming forward with a decision regarding the matter.

“As you know, the league office is not directly running the investigation that’s being overseen by a law firm,” he further said. “Wachtell in New York, from everything I’ve been told. The Clippers have been fully cooperative. But as I said, I’m not involved day to day in the investigation. And I think, as I’ve said before, it’s enormously complex.”

Jan 23, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers at Accor Arena.

This includes the time when the FBI investigated Tim Donaghy back in 2007 for allegedly betting on games he refereed and, potentially, influencing those games with his whistle. This time around, the league is potentially facing another such massive issue, and who better than their trusted law firm to handle the situation? After all, this matter has a lot of eyeballs on it.

“You have a company in bankruptcy, you have thousands of documents, and multiple witnesses that need to be interviewed,” Silver said. “I will say, just in case anyone’s wondering, the fact that All-Star is here this weekend has had no impact on the timeline of the investigation. We are charged to the Wachtell law firm to do the work and then come back and make recommendations to the League office, and that’s where things now stand.”

Well, reports suggest that Wachtell and Co. will be coming with their report once the All-Star Weekend is concluded. This will be huge for the NBA, especially Adam Silver, because if Leonard and the Clippers are found guilty, the rest of the league will be closely watching how the commissioner deals with them, as it would set a precedent for the rest of the teams. So, what potential punishments could the Klaw and LA face?

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers could be in massive trouble if found guilty

While the biggest talking point in and around Los Angeles should be the All-Star Weekend, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. That’s because, despite the competitions taking place inside the Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is set to present its review after the festivities conclude, and it’s not looking great for those allegedly involved.

“If the NBA determines that Leonard’s deal with Aspiration was a form of cap circumvention, it could punish the Clippers by fining them up to $7.5 million, stripping future draft picks, even voiding Leonard’s deal, or suspending members of the front office or Ballmer,” according to The Athletic’s Joe Cardon and Mike Vorkunov.

Mar 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome.

Needless to say, if that happens, it will spell disaster for the Clippers as well as Kawhi Leonard. Not only would LA’s entire timeline be derailed, given that they acquired several draft picks in exchange for two of their superstars–James Harden and Ivica Zubac– but it would also massively dent Leonard’s career, who is currently enjoying a great run.

The 34-year-old could end up losing around $50.3 million, which is the remaining salary for the upcoming 2026-27 season from the three-year $149.5 million extension he inked with the franchise. That said, any such thing will only happen if Leonard and the Clippers are found guilty of the charges by Adam Silver. If not, they’ll continue to hoop as they have been doing for the rest of the season, as we keep a close eye on further developments in this saga.