“I’m Not Really Championship Chasing”: Kawhi Leonard Shares Real Reason Behind Joining Raptors Againc

Kawhi Leonard is back in the Raptors realm with an agenda. Almost immediately after putting LA behind, he has officially broken his silence regarding his blockbuster return to the Toronto Raptors. He’s emphasizing that his decision to reunite with the franchise has nothing to do with chasing rings. Speaking candidly on the Raptors’ Open Gym documentary channel following the official completion of his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard made it clear that he isn’t seeking to reclaim his former role as the undisputed leader of the team.

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Instead, the 35-year-old superstar expressed complete comfort with yielding the spotlight to Toronto’s emerging franchise cornerstone, Scottie Barnes. For Kawhi, deep-rooted family ties and the personal happiness he has maintained with Toronto ever since he led the organization to its lone NBA championship in 2019 are more than enough.

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“Like I said, I’m not here to take over anything,” Leonard said. “I want to, you know, help your vision. Help Scottie [Barnes], whatever. I just want to win. If it’s Scottie team, it’s his team. I’ll just go when I can just do whatever it takes to help guys need. You know, I’m not really championship chasing trying to find the best team I could win. You know, I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys and you know, … the city took a liking to my family. I took a liking to the city. Really enjoyed it. My son was born here and you know, he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. So, you know, now he’s back and, you know, he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

Leonard’s sentimental homecoming comes at the end of a turbulent summer. The Clippers and Raptors originally agreed to a trade that would have sent All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and extensive draft compensation to Los Angeles in June, before the league placed the transaction on hold.

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The pause allowed the NBA to complete its extensive, multi-month investigation into the Clippers’ salary-cap circumvention scheme involving alleged no-show deals with Leonard.

Following the conclusion of the inquiry, the NBA fined the Clippers a record $30 million, stripped the franchise of five future first-round draft picks, and issued suspensions to members of the executive leadership.

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Leonard himself was fined $700,000 for his involvement, though he avoided any games suspended or contract voidance, allowing Toronto to finalize the transaction and welcome their MVP back into the fold.

Although it’s not completely smoothed out yet, Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković and the Raptors front office have already laid the groundwork for the dynamic, placing Leonard’s locker directly next to Barnes’.



Coming off a stellar 2025–26 campaign where he averaged 27.9 points per game and earned All-NBA Second Team honors, Leonard brings elite two-way production to complement Barnes’ versatility.

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For a fan base still celebrating his historic 2019 playoff run, Leonard’s focus on mentorship, family legacy, and team chemistry sets an encouraging tone as the Raptors prepare for the upcoming season.