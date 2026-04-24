“I’m Not Saying We’re Gonna Win”: Mike Brown’s Comments After Knicks’ Game 3 Loss to Hawks Faces Severe Backlash

Almost a year to the date they fired their most successful coach, the last thing the Knicks and New Yorkers want to hear is they might not win. That wouldn’t make sense of the upheaval in the past year. But as the Knicks fall 2-1 to their sworn enemies, the Atlanta Hawks, Mike Brown delivered a verbal gut punch that New York didn’t want to hear. Now his supposed attitude to the 109-108 narrow loss has created localized panic.

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In a game where the Knicks trailed by as many as 18 points, the struggles were visibly systemic. Atlanta’s defense swarmed Jalen Brunson, sealing the rim with eight blocks. They forced 15 turnovers from New York that translated into 21 transition points for the Hawks. The offensive production from the supporting cast was equally jarring, as starters Josh Hart had only two pointts and Mikal Bridges was null for the 20+ minutes they were on the floor.

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Following the contest, first-year head coach Mike Brown attempted to provide perspective on the 1–2 series deficit. But his tone-deaf ‘pep talk’ ignited a firestorm within a fan base known for its lack of patience. “I told them this, It’s a 7-game series for a reason. Stuff’s gonna happen. Plenty of teams have been down 1-2. S–t, I even think Oklahoma City was down 1-2 last year and they ended up winning it. I’m not saying we’re gonna win it or anything like that…”

That last sentence was a big ouch. No one in New York wants to hear that while being down 2-1. They wanted to hear the head coach say they’d pull out all stops to get the lead.

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As if it wasn’t enough that Brown sounded like he’d thrown in the towel already, his next words was felt like he’s preparing Knicks fans to accept that they’d lose even if they try hard.

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“The reality of it is, it’s seven games and you take one game at a time. Each game is its own entity and that’s what I told the group and this should sting because we gave ourselves a chance knowing that we didn’t play our best basketball. So it should sting, but we need to feel it and get ready to be locked in for the next game which we will be.”

At least he’s right that it stung. The apparent lack of conviction stung so much, fans don’t think the coaching change has bought the cultural shift they wanted.

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Mike Brown’s words strike a nerve with Knicks fans

It’s not even been a full year since Tom Thibodeau was fired and they got Mike Brown to steady the ship. Brown’s now effectively alienating himself from the fans right when he’s supposed to focus on his first playoffs as the Knicks’ head coach. Since the new coach is not giving them what they want, Knicks nation reacted to Brown’s post-game comments with a demand for another change.

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Many found the coach’s refusal to guarantee a comeback to be a dereliction of duty, with one fan exclaiming, “Mike Clown that’s EXACTLY what you should be saying!!!” Disbelief around that specific statement was the most common sentiment. “’Not going to say we are going to win it…’ BRO WHAT LMFAO…THAT WAS WHAT YOU WERE BROUGHT HERE TO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

His biggest mistake was the comparison. “Who is going to tell ole Mikey we ain’t OKC….” The more glaring issue is that now fans interpret this statement as a fundamental disconnect between Brown and the Knicks’ investment. The perceived lack of fire in Brown’s press conference led to calls for his immediate departure, “This dude really just said…’I’m not saying we’re gonna win it or anything like that…’ Pack him tf up!”

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The pressure of the New York market is mounting on the first-year coach since his post-game analysis was calling both teams “sloppy.” “We had (15) turnovers and they had 16 turnovers,” was his justifications. Knicks fans instead called his tactical failures. “A good coach would know they weren’t going to let brunson beat you they double him and a turnover. Should have had a play for OG or towns. Turnover game over.”

“Admit you are coaching like garbage. Take accountability,” read one blunt assessment of the Game 3 performance.

Some took his 7-game rhetoric as a safety net and suggested, “Tell them it’s a 5 game series and create some urgency.” Others felt his supposed pep talk to the team was a sign of lethargy as visible in this sarcasm-heavy comment, “What an inspirational leader! Would run through a brick wall for this guy! He is a fiery leader who demands the best from his players! You can see and hear it, right… #mikebrown.”

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The emotional toll on the fan base was evident, with supporters feeling that Brown did not mirror their own level of desperation. “He’s too calm for me. This is my life you’re talking about!!!”

Considering the head coach market is a little crowded now, fans are taking their cue from Brown and already looking toward the next coaching cycle by predicting, “Yeah, the Knicks are definitely going to hire Billy Donovan this offseason.” Ultimately, the cloud of Tom Thibodeau’s firing continues to hang over the Madison Square Garden rafters as fans feel the change they wanted is not here yet.