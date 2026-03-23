“I’m Not Superman”: Jayson Tatum Admits Frustration, Reveals Recovery Challenges in Loss to Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum didn’t skip a beat since suffering an Achilles tear on May 14, 2025, during the playoffs. He achieved a superhuman feat — an injury that typically sidelines players for 12 months or more and has derailed the careers of several NBA players — making it back on the court in just 298 days, suiting up for the first time this season on March 8. Since that point, Tatum has instantly become a winning contributor for the Celtics. However, adjustment takes time. His last two games for the Celtics have tested Tatum’s resolve.

In his prior game against the Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21, Tatum shot a dismal 3-of-15 from the field for just 13 points and 9 rebounds in a 117-112 Boston win. Against the Timberwolves on Monday, March 23, the six-time NBA All-Star shot just 6-16 from the floor. Tatum added 16 points and 11 rebounds in their 102-92 loss. Now that he’s back in the competitive mix of things, every miss burns Jayson Tatum. At the same time, Tatum understands that such nights are going to be part of the process.

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“I mean, it’s tough in the moment, but I try not to think about it. You just want to be Jayson Tatum and feel like yourself again. I’m not Superman, so it’s obviously going to take some time. I think the next day, I could give myself a little more grace over certain things, but in the moment, it’s frustrating,” Jayson Tatum said after the loss.

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Internally, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics know what they got with his return. He’s a franchise cornerstone expected to lead the front lines, particularly in such matchups where the team needs a trump card. But Tatum can’t barrage himself with expectations without having played even ten games this season.

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He’s not only adjusting to a revamped roster, one that saw key offseason changes to the supporting cast around him and Jaylen Brown, but is still setting his feet in hopes of preparing for the playoffs. The Celtics currently sit at 47-24, second in the Eastern Conference standings, locked in a tight battle with the New York Knicks (47-25) for the second seed heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

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It’s rather impressive that Jayson Tatum managed to score 20 or more in four consecutive games before that streak ended against the Grizzlies. His combined output over those two rough games — 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting against Memphis and 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting against Minnesota — tells the story of a player still searching for his footing. Giving himself grace is necessary.

It’s naturally going to take time for Tatum to return to his best after suffering such a major injury — one that ended the careers of players like Dominique Wilkins prematurely and forced Kevin Durant to miss an entire season before eventually rediscovering his All-NBA form. His patience will be tested at times. Tatum can’t fully do the things he’s used to doing on the court yet.

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The Celtics offense struggles against the Timberwolves

This was the first time since 2005 that the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed a win at the TD Garden. And they did so without their best player, Anthony Edwards — the All-Star guard who averages over 29 points per game and is considered one of the frontrunners for the MVP award this season.

The Wolves’ physicality and timely shot-making laid the foundation for their monumental victory. That being said, the Celtics couldn’t execute their sets.

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“We messed up the timing of our offense, I thought. We got our advantage late in the shot clock, where we were able to get a good shot. We just missed layups and missed some shots as well,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said about the loss.

The Celtics only managed 17 assists on the night. No player racked up more than four assists. It caused a jamlog, forcing the Celtics to operate outside their comfort zone. The Celtics only made nine triples, their least since February 8. Those marginal shortcomings dictate the results in a low-scoring affair.

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The Timberwolves found a successful outlet through Bones Hyland. The former Nuggets guard tallied 23 points while shooting 57.1% from the field. Hyland recorded a +26 points differential in his 29 minutes, leading the Wolves to another impressive win in the absence of their franchise cornerstone.

There’s no reason for the Celtics to hold this loss for long. The team was on a four-game winning streak — defeating Washington, Phoenix, Golden State, and Memphis — before Monday’s game. Even great teams falter at times. Jayson Tatum may take some time to fully find his rhythm this season. However, his return has undoubtedly catapulted the Celtics into championship contention.