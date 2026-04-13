“I’m Not Sure”: Klay Thompson Doubts His Future With Mavs After Luka Doncic Trade

Did we see the last of Klay Thompson in a Dallas Mavericks uniform? It was two seasons ago when the precision three-point veteran left the Warriors to chase his fifth ring. He thought the Mavs were the best fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who made it to the 2024 NBA Finals. But the reality was something different, and now the 36-year-old might look for a new home.

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After the final game of the regular season, Thompson was asked a hard-hitting question about his future with a year remaining on his contract. “That’s a hard hitter, I’m not sure,” began Klay. “I mean, I am under contract, so I do, but I’ve definitely learned in my time in Dallas that things can change on a dime. So just here to have great timing, put my best foot forward, and that’s all you can do.”

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The 4x NBA champion was hinting at the changes that have transpired ever since his arrival. At the time of the trade, Klay Thompson stated he saw himself fitting perfectly as a shooter and veteran alongside Luka- Kyrie’s playmaking. He mentioned watching the Mavs’ playoff run and believing he could contribute right away to a contending team. But months later, Doncic was traded, and Anthony Davis was brought in.

Then Irving suffered an ACL injury and did not feature this season at all. And this season, AD was shipped away, and now Cooper Flagg has truly taken over the Mavs. That’s why Thompson is not trusting his future under the Dallas leadership. “The hardest part about being an NBA player — they think they pay you for the records broken or the rings won, but it’s really to pay you for being able to be traded.”

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Rumors emerged at the trade deadline that he wanted to play for a contender, and while the Mavs are poised to return to the playoffs next season, this isn’t a guarantee.

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Problems of the Dallas Mavericks with Klay Thompson

For now, the former Warriors champion’s best fit is coming off the bench for a true contender. He wanted it two years ago, but since then, he has gone from the Mavericks’ starting wing last season to playing a career-low 21.9 minutes per game this season. That’s why right now, Dallas can see him as expendable with his nearly $17 million salary.

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Why the contract doesn’t feel feasible is because of the production. He’s averaging a career low in points, rebounds, and assists per game, along with career-worst marks in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. In fact, the 36-year-old has shot under 40 percent from the field for a season for the first time in his career. Also, Thompson obviously isn’t the same defender that he once was.

He will soon enter his 14th season, and there is a chance that all of his struggles from this year will carry over to next. With the recent history of the Mavs trading players and the goal of finding the true team for Cooper Flagg, even Klay Thompson knows his future can’t be guaranteed.