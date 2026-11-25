Kevin Durant has found a new way to spend his time away from basketball, and it involves one of the biggest video game releases of 2026. The Houston Rockets superstar has been spending considerable time exploring Grand Theft Auto VI, admitting that the experience has kept him deeply engaged. But his most interesting revelation came when he was asked which NBA player could survive in the game’s fictional world. Rather than choosing an established superstar, Durant picked Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jaden McDaniels.

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During an interview with Boardroom, Durant discussed his experience playing the game and explained why its world had captured his attention. The veteran forward struggled to find the right words to describe his first impression.

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“I’m on edge the whole time. Of course I played GTA 6. My first impression of it is just, I don’t have a word to describe it. It’s just amazing. It’s just an ecosystem that you gotta dive into on your own,” Durant said in the Boardroom interview.

Durant’s enthusiasm extended beyond the game’s initial experience. When asked what his storyline would look like if the developers created a character based on him, he described a character constantly moving between cities, trying to make money and enjoy life.

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“Just like this, I think, man. Just moving around every city, just trying to figure it out. No matter how, trying to make some money, and trying to have a good time. I think that’s what this whole storyline’s about. I think, secretly, deep down, we all, as human beings, wanna kinda live that lifestyle. Would want to have a life portrayed like that, on a game or on TV as well. So, you want to be that badass a little bit,” Durant explained.

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The conversation then shifted toward which NBA player could adapt to that environment. Instead of choosing a high-profile offensive star, Durant named McDaniels, pointing to the Timberwolves forward’s ability to handle different situations.

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“I would say, you know what? I would say Jaden McDaniels would survive well in a GTA setting. Just go about his business, keep his head down, offensive and defensive. That’s what you need out there in the streets. And you know, he come from that. He could adapt pretty quickly,” Durant said.

The selection is particularly interesting because McDaniels has built his reputation around defensive contributions rather than scoring headlines. The Minnesota forward regularly takes on difficult assignments against some of the league’s best offensive players and provides versatility across multiple positions.

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Durant’s selection also reflects the respect he has previously shown for McDaniels on the basketball court. Following a Timberwolves victory over Houston in November 2026, Durant praised the forward’s defensive approach, saying:

“Jaden McDaniels stands up on his own and guards, doesn’t ask for help, don’t say nothing. He just plays, and I really respect him.”

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His earlier comments provide additional context for why McDaniels came to mind when Durant was asked about surviving in the unpredictable world of GTA VI.

Durant also suggested that NBA players would bring their competitive personalities into the game’s fictional world.

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“I think every NBA player would cause chaos if they was in that environment because we’re just chaotic. That’s what we do every day. It’s the same thing. Just trying to figure it out. Just trying to adapt, grinding. You know what I’m saying? It’s just like we’re in the 1%,” he added.

The Rockets star also revealed how much time he had invested in the game. A break between basketball commitments gave him the opportunity to spend more time playing.

“I’m just entering the third chapter. Yeah, I know that sounds pretty crazy because it’s just that takes a while to do. But that’s how locked in I’ve been. It’s just a much anticipated game, and it’s lived up to the hype thus far,” Durant said.

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He explained that the timing of his break made it easier to get involved with the game.

“I got a couple days off. We had two days off between our last game after we came from the road. So it was just perfect for me to lock in on the game. So it’s been fun. All the dogs on the chat right now. We just all going through it together. You know what I’m saying? The gamers been looking forward to this for a while.”

Durant’s comments offer a glimpse into his interests away from the NBA schedule, but his choice of McDaniels provides the strongest basketball connection in the interview. The Timberwolves forward’s defensive reputation and ability to handle difficult matchups make him an unexpected choice for a game built around an unpredictable fictional world.