“I’m Out Two to Four Weeks”: LeBron James Admits Fearing Injury During Jalen Slawson Chasedown Block

LeBron James knows one bad landing could cost him weeks. So when the Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson was chasing him on defense during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 114-109 win over the Pacers, James decided not to risk a dunk.

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It didn’t work out. Slawson chased him down and blocked the layup anyway. But speaking on Mind the Game with Steve Nash, James said he’d make the same choice again.

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“If I go up and try to dunk this ball and this kid f–ks me up… I’m out two to four weeks, there’s no question,” he said.

The play came early in the second quarter of the October 28 game in Indianapolis, with the score tied at 25. James picked off a pass and took off the other way, and that’s when he spotted Slawson in his rearview mirror.

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“I got a steal, and in my rearview mirror, I seen him hauling a– to get back on defense,” James said. “The first thing in my mind was like, if I try to take off and dunk this ball, this kid looks like he’s gonna f–k me up.”

James, who called Slawson “a rookie” on the show, said he knew exactly why the Pacers forward was sprinting so hard. Slawson was the one who had turned the ball over.

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“They swung it to him. He wasn’t ready for the ball. I stole it,” James said. “So now he’s like, I got to get back, because I’m thinking like Rick Carlisle is going to be on his a–. He’s not going to play again. He’s like, I got to get back.”

Slawson isn’t actually a rookie, though. He was the 54th pick in the 2023 draft and is in his third NBA season, on a two-way contract. So, he played like someone who was fighting for minutes.

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For James, however, it was ultimately a business decision, decided not to try and dunk it, and chose a safer option.

“I’m like, there’s no way I’m about to take off,” he said. “I can’t afford, if I try to take off, the risk versus the reward. I’m going to lay this ball up. And he blocked. He got back and blocked it.”

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The referees had initially called a foul on Slawson, but the Pacers reviewed it and the challenge was successful. James also agreed with the decision to review.

James’ explanation also reflected how his approach to the game has changed over the years. He admitted that he might have attempted the dunk earlier in his career, but at 41 years old, protecting his body has become a bigger consideration.

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“Twelve years ago, or I mean for me, s–t, it could have been even five years ago, four years ago, I would have probably taken off,” he said. “But early in November, as you’re building up, you’re like, that’s the risk part.”

The Sixers, however, still managed to get the win. They were down by 13 entering the fourth quarter, but Tyrese Maxey’s 27 points led them to a win. James finished that game with 13 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

He also decided not to chase a highlight dunk and chose to stay healthy.