“I’m So Disappointed”: ESPN Vet Apologizes to LeBron James Over Viral Joel Embiid Story

In December 2013, LeBron James lost his temper with Mario Chalmers during a game against the Indiana Pacers. The exchange got heated enough that Udonis Haslem had to step in, but James did not let it sit there. At the next timeout, he apologized to Chalmers. Later that night, he did it again publicly, writing, “I love @mchalmers15 like a blood brother! I was wrong and apologized to him! We good and will always be good.”

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More than a decade later, another story about James and a teammate’s accountability took a very different turn. This time, James wasn’t even on the court when Mike Breen told it.

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Breen thought he was telling a story about LeBron James’ leadership in Philadelphia. Instead, the anecdote pulled Joel Embiid into an old narrative about his punctuality, prompting James to publicly shut it down and eventually leading Breen to apologize.

During the October 5 preseason broadcast, Breen said, “Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple of minutes late, and LeBron let him hear it.”

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Breen later explained that the story was never meant to paint Embiid as a problem. He said, “I’m so disappointed how the story was interpreted. The whole intent was praising LeBron for already having an impact on the team’s professionalism and accountability, even something so benign as a player getting on the court for practice a minute or two late.”

And that is what made the story so awkward. Breen was trying to highlight LeBron’s influence. But the moment he attached that example to Embiid, the anecdote carried baggage that had nothing to do with the point he was trying to make.

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Breen later admitted as much: “For me, the fact that the teammate was Joel was meaningless. In hindsight, I should have realized the fact that it was Joel is what made it a story. I’ve always been a huge fan of Joel and feel awful that it put the focus on him the way that it did.”



That distinction matters. The original report described one part of an emotional team meeting. The broader public narrative turned it into something much simpler: Embiid was always late.

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So when Breen casually attached the same idea to Embiid again in October 2026, the words landed differently. What might have been a throwaway story about a teammate being a couple of minutes late suddenly looked like confirmation of something Embiid had already spent years trying to push back against.

Why Joel Embiid Made a Simple Story Much Bigger

The issue was who Breen had attached the story to. Joel Embiid had already been at the center of a very public conversation about punctuality nearly two years earlier.

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After Philadelphia fell to 2-11 in November 2024, veteran guard Kyle Lowry called a team meeting in Miami. The meeting eventually became public because of reporting that Tyrese Maxey had challenged Embiid over his attendance at team activities.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey had “challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities,” saying he had been late “for everything” and explaining how it affected the locker room and coaching staff.

That was not quite the same story the internet eventually turned it into.

When Embiid was asked about the report the following day, he pushed back hard. “Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s—,” he said, before explaining that the conversation had covered several issues and that the portion about tardiness had lasted roughly 40 seconds. Embiid added, “That part of it (tardiness) probably happened once or twice when I wasn’t playing. So I need to be better. I need to be perfect. I need to be on point, which I’m going to do.”

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Why Breen’s Story About LeBron Sounded Believable

There was a reason the anecdote worked as a broadcast story in the first place. LeBron has never been a stranger to demanding more from the people around him.

In 2013, that meant getting into it with Chalmers before realizing he had gone too far. In 2016, Tyronn Lue challenged James himself at halftime of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, telling him, “Stop being so passive! Stop turning the ball over! And guard Draymond!”

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James was furious in the moment. But the larger point was clear: accountability around LeBron has never been a one-way street.

That history helps explain what Breen thought he was showing viewers in Philadelphia. James had just arrived on a team with enormous expectations, and a story about him immediately demanding standards from a teammate fit neatly into the picture of the veteran superstar stepping into a leadership role.

The problem was that the teammate was Embiid.

Embiid also entered this season with a very different story to tell about himself. Nurse described him after practice on October 7 as being in “great shape,” saying, “He’s been on the practice floor. He’s worked very hard and he’s looked really great.”

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That made the timing of Breen’s anecdote even more uncomfortable. Before the regular season had even arrived, a two-year-old story had suddenly found its way back into the conversation.

And this time, LeBron himself wasn’t willing to let the story linger. On October 6, James posted on Instagram: “He ain’t been late so stop the lies.”

It was only seven words, but they changed the story’s trajectory. Until then, Breen’s anecdote was simply another preseason locker-room story. James’ response made it clear that the player at the center of it was publicly disputing what had been said.

The next question was obvious. If LeBron was denying it, what did the 76ers actually see inside their own practice facility?

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Nick Nurse Had a Very Different Picture of Embiid

Nick Nurse addressed reporters after Philadelphia’s October 7 practice, and his response was less dramatic than the online conversation that had formed around Breen’s story.

“All I’m really focused on is getting the players to the practice floor and getting the players to the game floor. And that’s what they are going to do, too. We understand. We’ve had meetings and we’ve talked about, ‘Yes, there’ll be outside noise, but it’s up to us, I think, to manage it,'” Nurse said.

Then he got more specific about Embiid.

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“I’m just surprised by what I was told before and what you guys are asking me about, because he’s been excellent. He’s in great shape; he’s been on the practice floor. He’s worked very hard and he’s looked really great. So, it just surprises me that something like that came out right now.”

Nurse did not spend the afternoon trying to dissect every detail of the alleged practice interaction. He pointed back to what Philadelphia was actually seeing from Embiid.

And that left Breen with a very different problem than simply explaining a throwaway preseason anecdote.

By Wednesday, Breen had addressed the story himself. “I don’t know why the person who told me the story would make it up, but if LeBron says it never happened then I believe him and apologize for putting it out there.”

And Breen understood why the story had grown beyond what he intended. “For me, the fact that the teammate was Joel was meaningless. In hindsight, I should have realized the fact that it was Joel is what made it a story. I’ve always been a huge fan of Joel and feel awful that it put the focus on him the way that it did.”

That matters because the broader picture of LeBron and Embiid entering this season looks very different from the one created by a single broadcast anecdote.

Embiid was involved in recruiting James to Philadelphia during the summer. James, meanwhile, spoke positively about joining the 76ers and made clear that helping Embiid chase a championship was part of what he wanted from his time in Philadelphia.

The two have also spent time together after practices working on their offensive spacing, an important part of figuring out how two stars who can operate in similar areas of the floor will fit together.

So far, the available picture is not one of two stars already at odds. It is two stars trying to figure out how to make the partnership work.

The Bigger Problem for Philadelphia

There is another reason this tiny preseason moment became such a big story: LeBron James changes the size of the spotlight around everything he does.

In Philadelphia, that means ordinary moments can suddenly become national stories. A practice interaction becomes a leadership story. A teammate being mentioned becomes a question about chemistry. A short Instagram post becomes part of the day’s NBA conversation.

And the 76ers are trying to build something new at the same time. James arrived after a season of second-round disappointment, while Embiid entered camp determined to show what he could look like in better shape and with another superstar beside him.

That makes the Breen story more revealing than it first appeared. It showed just how quickly a small comment can collide with an old narrative when LeBron James and Joel Embiid are involved.

Breen’s own explanation may have summed up the entire episode best. What began as a story about accountability ended up reopening an old conversation about Embiid, giving LeBron a reason to step in publicly and turning a preseason anecdote into a story of its own.

The regular season has not even started yet, but Philadelphia has already learned one thing about having LeBron James around: nothing involving him stays small for very long.