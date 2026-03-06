“I’m So F***ing Tired”: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Sound Off on NBA Refs After Lakers-Nuggets

After the Denver Nuggets edged them out in a high-tension 120-113 win, the last thing the Los Angeles Lakers need is losing one of their star playmakers for a single game. But not only did LeBron James injure his elbow (and Deandre Ayton is questionable too), Luka Doncic finds himself on the precipice of a suspension. While he’s facing flak for whining and crying, Doncic was assessed his 15th technical foul of the season during the second quarter on Thursday. He’s just one whistle away from an automatic one-game ban. At the same time, Bron was extremely unhappy too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James drove and hit a layup with just over 4 minutes to go while Jokic rammed into him to get the ball. The force pushed Bron to the floor with his arms taking the impact. Jokic was not called for it and when contested, the referees said the contact was “marginal.” While the fall looked painful, no one could decide which elbow he hurt because he clutched both his arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well it was the left elbow that’s officially questionable. A visibly frustrated James had a very explicit response to what the referee said. “It’s the same s—. ‘Marginal.’ It’s the same s—. It’s, it’s, it’s … whatever. That’s all they keep saying is, ‘marginal.’ I’m so f—ing tired of that word,” James told the reporters in the locker room.

Luka Doncic was in the same boat. In a pointed post-game press conference, the frustrated guard questioned the consistency of officiating, claiming he was singled out despite other players using the same language. “I heard three other players saying the exact same sentence and didn’t get a tech. And that’s my problem,” Doncic told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe all the criticism has gotten to him because he claims he tried to avoid the tech. “You know, I was trying not to talk at all… it’s the first thing I said, no warning or nothing.” Ironically, even the Nuggets announcer was claiming that the refs were biased against Nikola Jokic. Is it an MVP candidate thing?

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, his tech count is a ticking time bomb. When asked what he needs to do to avoid the looming 16th technical Luka Doncic’s response was characteristically blunt: “Don’t get another tackle [tech].” It’s not completely impossible either. He’s been on this threshold and successfully avoided a suspension in previous seasons. Most of the time, he successfully got a couple of them rescinded.

Despite the looming disciplinary action, Doncic praised the Lakers’ resilience after they fought back from double digits to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth. “We’re just fighting… fighting till the end,” he added. “We have one or two shots to tie it. It didn’t go in. I think they were good looks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he’s not wrong, he’s got to consider if they can keep that momentum if he ends up suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s meltdown overshadows LeBron James’ Record

The March 5, 2026, matchup at Ball Arena was a night of historic highs and frustrating lows for LakeShow. The primary headline for the Lakers was LeBron James officially surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made in NBA history. He was only one bucket from that and the milestone came in the first quarter with a signature turnaround jumper at the baseline.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Nikola Jokic led a balanced Nuggets attack, finishing with a triple-double (28 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds) to keep Denver atop the Western Conference. Things were far from celebratory for King James in the locker room too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic’s technical came with less than six minutes left in the second quarter. And it was not at a play. He once again yelled toward a referee following a non-call on a midrange attempt. The Lakers’ frustration boiled over when teammates Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt had to separate Doncic from the officiating crew.

However, when pressed on whether he could commit to keeping his composure for the remainder of the season, the 26-year-old remained non-committal. “We’ll see. Can’t predict the future.” All that’s missing is some ominous opera music.

Doncic’s sentiments of being unfairly targeted are echoed by LeBron James. The feelings are strong enough that Luka didn’t show any intent to get the tech rescinded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers had multiple opportunities tonight to bounce back. But the the team was hampered by the temporary loss of James to that elbow injury and the demoralizing distraction of Doncic’s technical. But at this point, it’s becoming a team effort to maintain composure to protect their superstars.