“I’m Sorry”: Steve Kerr Makes Emotional Confession After Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Among all the moments Steve Kerr has talked about Jonathan Kuminga this year, this might be the most sincere to those listening. It comes when a two-year long rift between player and coach culminated in a trade. Jonathan Kuminga, with Buddy Hield, is heading to the Atlanta Hawks after weeks of Kerr claiming he’d be back. In a rare moment of public vulnerability, the Golden State Warriors head coach is apologizing for how that all panned out.

After thanking both Hield and Kuminga in his first press conference since the trade was finalized, Kerr admit that Jk wasn’t “always a right fit.” He did not shy away from his own responsibility in the young forward’s inconsistent development. “I’m sorry that it didn’t happen here, and I… you know, we all take ownership of that, and definitely things I could have done better,” Kerr confessed.

The deal, which also included veteran Buddy Hield in exchange for All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, marks the end of a tumultuous four-and-a-half-year journey for Kuminga in the Bay Area. And Kerr admits he failed to navigate properly.

While he took time to praise Hield as “one of the best teammates I’ve ever seen,” his post-trade reflections clearly focused on Kuminga, whose tenure was often defined by public disagreements over minutes and role.

Kerr revealed that he and Kuminga had a chat and they’ve ended this on a good note. He noted that despite the “rocky road,” he maintained deep respect for the 23-year-old. “I really hope JK finds his way,” Kerr added. “And you know, whether it’s Atlanta or wherever else, I really want to see him succeed… In the end, two really quality human beings and we’re going to miss both.”

The emotional departure reflects a harsh reality for the Warriors. Kerr finally gets what he wants, focusing on optimizing Stephen Curry’s window now rather than go along with the front office’s futuristic strategy.

Steve Kerr closes the Kuminga experiment

Steve Kerr’s remarks finally close the chapter on a rollercoaster period for the Warriors. By shipping out Kuminga, a player once viewed as the franchise’s future centerpiece, Kerr and the front office are admitting that it was impossible to bridge immediate championship contention with future athletic development.

His apology underscores the unique pressure Kuminga faced in San Francisco as the seventh overall pick in 2021. He entered the Warriors dynasty that was still in active championship pursuit but his purpose was to be the cornerstone of the post-Curry rebuild. That created a fundamental disconnect with Steve Kerr whose designs were meant to win in the moment.

“He was undoubtedly put in some tough spots, coming to a championship team his rookie year and a team that was continuing to try to compete at the highest level,” Kerr explained tonight. “He got here with very little experience. That’s a tough thing to reconcile, and I wish I had done a better job of making that happen.”

Instead of helping JK integrate, the young forward was cycled in and out of the rotation. He had been a healthy scratch since mid-December. His second game ended with his injury and an indefinite hiatus. His and Jimmy Butler’s back-to-back injuries forced the front office to finally change their stance.

Instead of waiting for Kuminga to reach his ceiling, Kristaps Porzingis will likely anchor the current frontcourt. Meanwhile, Kerr’s apology serves as a somber postscript to an underdog storyline that never quite found its footing.