“I’m Still in Therapy”: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Emotional Confession After Klay Thompson Break-Up

Seven months before Megan Thee Stallion told a national magazine she was still in therapy over her breakup, she was telling a very different story about the same relationship. In a February interview with Complex, the Houston rapper said dating Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson had made her “overly comfortable” for the first time in her life, after years of working on herself and going to therapy. Two months later, the relationship was over. By September, the story had changed completely.

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Megan is the September cover star of InStyle, and in an interview with journalist Jason Sheeler, conducted in mid-July and published Sept. 9, she opened up publicly for the first time about the relationship and its aftermath.

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“It was very rough,” she said of the split, before admitting she still has bad days. She added that she’s “not an anime character, despite what some people really do think,” and that she’s “more grown-up now”. She shared how she’s been through a treatment facility, tried several kinds of therapy, and said: “I’m still in therapy.”

Asked how she’s holding up, Megan stayed away from polished words. “I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer,” she told InStyle, adding, colorfully, that the cycle came with tins, shovels and a cactus thrown in.

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She said she’d spent the relationship “trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong,” admitting, “I was losing myself a little bit,” before landing on a boundary for whoever comes next: “I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion,” she said, and that isn’t negotiable.

She further described a boundary fame forced on her, needing to keep her private self, Megan Pete, separate from the performer everyone else knows, saving what she called “Megan Pete for special people.”

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It was on April 25 that Megan used an Instagram Story to accuse Thompson of “cheating” and “cold feet,” writing that she’d held him down through “HORRIBLE mood swings” during his season with the Mavericks, according to USA TODAY.

A representative followed with a formal statement: “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship,” Megan said, adding that once those values are compromised, there’s no path forward.

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The two had gone public with the romance in the summer of 2025, debuting at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala that July, meaning the relationship lasted right around nine months. Later reports based on anonymous insiders offered competing accounts of the breakup, including alleged personality clashes, friction over Megan’s fame and claims that Thompson had emotionally checked out before the relationship ended.

The fallout reached her day job almost immediately. Megan had just made her Broadway debut as Zidler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and days after the Instagram post, she announced she’d exit the production on May 1, more than two weeks ahead of schedule, without publicly giving a reason for the early departure.

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Thompson’s year unraveled in its own way. The five-time All-Star limped through a career-worst 2025-26 season in Dallas, averaging 11.7 points on career-low shooting, and in August the Mavericks bought out the final year of his $17.5 million contract. He landed with the Miami Heat days later on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, joining a roster reshaped around a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. A shot, at 36, to chase a fifth championship ring after four with Golden State.

Still, despite the setbacks, Megan has not stopped building. In August, she signed a distribution deal with Interscope Records for her own label, Hot Girl Productions, retaining full ownership of her masters and publishing while teasing a new album, “Act III.”

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That said, Megan has spoken publicly about needing therapy since at least 2021, on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series, not long after losing both of her parents. What’s changed five years on is how plainly she’ll say it’s still ongoing, without shying away from it, that healing from something this public doesn’t end when the headlines do, and that “finding me again,” as she put it to InStyle, remains a work in progress.