“I’m Used to It”: LeBron James Responds to Anthony Edwards’ Dig While Taking Shot at Adidas

LeBron James has made it clear that he is comfortable being the target of jokes after responding to Anthony Edwards’ Adidas commercial. Speaking with NBA legend Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast, James addressed Edwards’ remarks about his age and decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the attention surrounding the advertisement, James said he was not particularly interested in watching it himself.

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The commercial poked fun at James’ age, suggesting his knees could not handle Minnesota’s cold weather. James also questioned whether Edwards had come up with the material himself, suggesting the Timberwolves star was reading from a teleprompter. Nash, meanwhile, pointed out that James had the personality to handle such shots.

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“Bring them at me. Bring them at me. I’m used to it,” James replied, making it clear that he was not bothered by the jokes.

LeBron James Calls Anthony Edwards’ Adidas Roast

Edwards took aim at James in an Adidas campaign promoting his third signature sneaker, the Anthony Edwards 3. In the commercial, Edwards joked about James potentially joining Minnesota before choosing Philadelphia, using the veteran’s age and the cold weather in Minnesota as the punchline.

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The advertisement attracted attention because it referenced James’ decision to join the 76ers and turned it into a joke about his physical longevity. James discussed the commercial with Nash, explaining that he had not watched it himself, even though he had seen the headlines surrounding it.

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“Nothing. Love Ant to death, but I don’t watch sh*t from the stripes. I just don’t. Um, so I don’t even know what he actually said,” James said.

The reference to “the stripes” pointed toward Adidas’ recognizable three-stripe branding. James has a longstanding partnership with Nike, making his comment about not watching Adidas content particularly notable in the context of the discussion.

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James then addressed the headlines about Edwards’ jokes concerning his age and his decision to join Philadelphia. He pointed out the irony of the cold-weather joke, suggesting that his move to Philadelphia meant his knees could now stay warmer.

“It’s like now my knees won’t be warmer in Philly,” James said, continuing to poke fun at the premise of the commercial.

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He also questioned whether Edwards had created the material himself, saying, “He just read off the teleprompter clickbait.” The remark suggested that James viewed the commercial as scripted promotional content rather than a personal attack from Edwards.

The campaign was designed to promote the Anthony Edwards 3 while leaning into the Timberwolves guard’s personality and willingness to talk trash. Adidas introduced the Anthony Edwards 3 signature shoe as part of its basketball campaign.

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Nash responded with laughter before observing that James had the personality to handle jokes directed at him. The exchange remained lighthearted, with James showing little interest in turning the advertisement into a personal feud.

For Edwards, the commercial provided an opportunity to promote his signature shoe while joking about one of the NBA’s most recognizable players. For James, the response was consistent with his attitude toward criticism throughout his career: he is willing to let people take their shots without making every comment a bigger issue.