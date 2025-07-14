Ime Udoka Addresses Kevin Durant’s Viral Claim as Rockets Star’s Personal Goal Emerges

“Good film study. I ain’t gon lie, it was a wrestling match. I looked over to the ref one time and he was like, ‘stop all that fuckin’ cryin.’ He was an OG, so he sounded like my uncle when he said it. I had to lock in real quick,” wrote Kevin Durant on X, recalling a time when Ime Udoka locked him on defense. The former NBA player turned head coach, known for his defensive prowess, displayed his skills efficiently against Durant once, reportedly back in 2009. Now, with Udoka serving as head coach for Durant after the latter’s shift to the Houston Rockets, a fan inquired about that incident. However, if you were to ask Udoka himself, he would deny the fan and Durant’s perspective.

Ime Udoka was on the sidelines during the recent NBA Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons. During the same time, he was asked by the announcers if he had seen the clips circulating on the internet of him locking up Kevin Durant. Udoka, in an instant, replied that “I’ve never locked up Kevin Durant. Let’s start with that, but if he misses a shot, it probably has nothing to do with a 6-5 guy trying to contest him”.

The Rockets’ coach recalled Kevin Durant coming in as a rookie and the growth he kept having from year after year. After witnessing the same as a rival player, Ime Udoka also got to see it when he worked with Durant together on the Team USA squad, and previously when he served briefly as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka hoped that, with any luck, all of that would rub off on the other Rockets players like Fred VanVleet.

On the court, Kevin Durant and Ime Udoka competed in a total of 10 games, winning 5 each. With Udoka on defense, the offensive star managed to average only 9.6-19.9 (48.2%) field goals and 0.9-2.8 (32.1%) 3-pointers. The Nigerian-American later put Durant on the test as a rival team’s coach, too. As NBA reporter Richard Pereira highlighted, the 2x NBA champion struggled during the 2022 first-round series between Udoka’s Boston Celtics and Durant’s Brooklyn Nets. Udoka’s defensive tactics were seen as Durant was just limited to shooting 38.6% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 89.5% from the free-throw line. Fortunately, over the years, Kevin Durant has gained nothing but respect for the defensive mindset held by the coach.

“He will go one possession regular, man. Next possession, zone. Go back to man. The next three possessions; zone,” said Durant about Ime Udoka on LeBron James’ ‘Mind the Game’ Podcast. “All in the first quarter. I don’t care how good you are as a team, how connected you are as a group, how well you pass, guys are unselfish, if a coach does that and you’re not prepared for it, you’re all off-balanced.”

Therefore, the player would certainly be exhilarated to work under the leadership of this same person who gave him worry in the earlier days. With any luck, Ime Udoka gets to assist Kevin Durant on the personal goal the latter has set for himself.

Kevin Durant sets 20-season goal as addition to legacy: “To have a long career, that’s the goal”

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are part of an NBA era that will go away once they retire in the next 5 years. Even if he were to retire now, Durant has done enough throughout his 18-year NBA career that will have him receiving jersey retirements and the ultimate Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction. However, retirement is not on the player’s mind at the moment.

Kevin Durant touched base on longevity during a recent episode of LeBron James and Steve Nash’s ‘Mind the Game Podcast’. LeBron James is certainly the one person to discuss longevity with, as the Lakers star continues to dominate even at the age of 40, and will be playing his 23rd NBA season in a few months. What LeBron has accomplished is something Durant wishes to see for himself.

“Some people say imma go 22 (seasons) straight…It’s a contract I feel like you’ve gotta have with yourself. To have a long career, that’s the goal. To be in the league for 20 years.” That shouldn’t be too hard, especially since Kevin Durant has already given 18 years to the NBA. Unfortunately, this also sets a limited window for the veteran to add to his legacy. Durant doesn’t care about that, since he joked that once you’ve got a couple of rings and a few MVPs under your belt, staying hungry isn’t exactly easy. Though uncalled for, Durant also took a little jab at Michael Jordan for going off to play baseball. Some renowned players have never won a championship trophy, while Durant has 2. Therefore, now, his only goal is to cross the 20-season mark.

Fortunately, Durant now has Ime Udoka and a roster of star players. He can thrive well, can spend the next 2 years adding on to his legacy, and even go beyond it with the new Houston Rockets support system besides him.